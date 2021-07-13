NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE

Scottsdale, Arizona, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOHO, Inc. (OTC PINK: DRNK), a Wyoming corporation (the “Company”), announced the following:

Audit

The Company has retained the firm, Farber Hass Hurley LLP, Certified Public Accountants, to conduct PCAOB required audits of its financial statements for the prior two years. Upon completion of the audits, the Company will file the required applications to return to fully reporting status with the SEC.

Directors

The Company is pleased to announce the installation of Mr. James D. Staudohar and Mr. Booker T. Evans, J.R., to the Company’s Board of Directors. Messrs. Staudohar and Evans both currently serve as directors on the board of Sibannac, Inc. (SNNC).

Booker T. Evans, Jr., Esq., Director

Mr. Evans is a renowned trial attorney, having been a member of some of the leading law firms in the country over one of the most distinguished legal careers, concentrated in commercial litigation, white- collar criminal defense and product liability.

He has been named to Arizona's Finest Lawyers, a Super Lawyer in White Collar Criminal Defense, a Top 100 Trial Lawyer and a Best Lawyer in America by US News & World Report. Prior to entering private practice, Mr. Evans served as a Chief Deputy District Attorney in Las Vegas, Assistant United States Attorney in Nevada and Arizona, and Corporate Counsel for Arizona Public Service Company.

James D. Staudohar, Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee

Mr. Staudohar is a veteran of corporate finance, having served in senior management for successful public companies and private enterprise for over 40 years.

Jim has served as Chief Financial Officer of several companies, including Best Products in 1983, then a billion-dollar retail organization. Prior to that, he served as Vice President and Controller of B. Dalton Bookseller. Mr. Staudohar served on the Board of Directors of Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation from 2002-2004, where he was the Chair of the Audit Committee.

Update

The Company has received the packaging for the new After Shot and the product will be ready for sale in the coming weeks. The new sales site will also be completed concurrent with the receipt of the new inventory.

Final testing of the transaction processing solution is underway and will be announced separately.

Management is discussing expansion of the Board of Directors in anticipation of new acquisitions and direct investment.

More from NOHO – in addition to the After Shot, we have developed a new line of products, all leveraging Hydro-Nano technology, which will be rolling out soon. For additional information and product updates, please follow us at www.nohoshot.com and follow NOHO on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nohodrink.

Contact: IR@TheCampusCo.com

