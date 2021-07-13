Rover Provides Update on Phase 2 Exploration at Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4X0) (“Rover” or the “Company”) further to its release of June 8, 2021, announcing the start of its Phase 2 Exploration Program at its 100% owned Cabin Gold Project, Rover has now received its first batch of rush assays for diamond drill hole CL-21-10 and is reporting an average grade of 5.71 g/t Au over 3.4 meters (true width). The Company is still waiting on assays for over 10 meters of hole CL-21-10. The reported grades are 90% higher than historic hole DDH-88-61 that was drilled at a similar location in the Beaver Zone in the 1980s.

Sample # From To Interval (m) Au g/t V749219 45.6 45.9 0.3 22.4 V749217 45.9 46.4 0.5 5.4 V749221 46.4 46.7 0.3 8.33 V749222 46.7 47.2 0.5 1.43 V749223 47.2 47.7 0.5 0.42 V749224 47.7 48.2 0.5 1.45 V749225 48.2 49 0.8 7.3

The Beaver Zone

The current drill holes at the historic Beaver Zone are 400 meter step-out holes to the Arrow Zone (formerly the Cabin Lake Zone) that reported 32 meters of 13.6 g/t Au in Q4-2020, with >30% sulfides, resulting in the Arrow Zone ore shoot discovery. The preliminary results coming from the Beaver Zone show that high-grade gold continues to be associated with high sulfide values. The Company is also pleased to announce that the core logging of new drill hole CL-21-13 (assays still at lab) has reported >30% sulfides, shearing, and quartz flooding.

Judson Culter, CEO of Rover Metals states, “the Phase 2 Exploration Drill Program was planned to target historic zones on the Cabin Gold property that carried sulfide rich historic results. We’re very pleased that the preliminary results of our program at the historic Beaver Zone are proving that high-sulfides continue to be associated with high-grade gold. The fact that we continue to increase the average gold grades across the property shows the exploration potential of the Cabin Gold Project. Additionally, we’re reporting true width intercepts of 3.4 meters at hole CL-21-10 due to the angle of the sulfide intercepts. It’s still early in the program, and we remain very optimistic on defining an additional zone comparable to the Arrow Zone. The historic Andrew South Zone is also being targeted in this summer’s drill program.

Rover is holding an informative webinar to discuss its exploration program on July 22, 2021 at 11:00am PST (Vancouver time) hosted by RBMG. Please contact Paul Lampoutis plampoutis@rbmilestone.com if you wish to register for this event.”

Technical Information

Drill core is cut with half sent to ALS Global Laboratories (ALS) for crushing to <2 mm with 250 g split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). ALS is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 30g change is fire assayed and analysed using AAS finish for Gold. Select samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by metallic screen prep and fire assay on a 1 kg sample.

True thickness of the intervals reported herein have not been calculated, therefore, all intervals are reported as drill core intervals and should be considered apparent thicknesses. All historic and 2021 program gold averages are reported at weighed averages.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Raul Sanabria, M.Sc., P.Geo., Technical Advisor and shareholder of Rover Metals Corp. and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Rover Metals

Rover is a precious metals exploration company specialized in North American precious metal resources, that is currently advancing the gold potential of its existing projects in the Northwest Territories of Canada (60th parallel). The Company has recently re-branded, and has a new corporate logo, and has updated the look and feel of its website, and corporate documents.

