Gear4 Announces Kita Grip 360 Protection for Nintendo Switch & Switch Lite

Kita Grip 360 Cases Provide Next-Level Impact Protection with D3O Bio



GlassFusion Screen Protector Guards Against Scratch And Shatter Damage

SALT LAKE CITY, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG Gear4® today revealed its new Kita Grip 360 and Kita Grip 360 Lite protection for Nintendo Switch® and Nintendo Switch Lite® gaming consoles. The cases, which are made with plant-based D3O® Bio technology1, will be bundled with a ZAGG InvisibleShield GlassFusion® screen protector for the ultimate gaming protection package.

A Kita Grip 360 feature video may be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxqUyV8mIFk

A Kita Grip 360 Lite feature video may be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qivXyWWd8NU

“For gamers, impact and scratch damage can mean ‘game over’. That’s why we have designed the Kita Grip 360 to provide next-level protection for the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of Marketing for ZAGG. “As well as protecting your Switch, the Kita Grip 360 enhances the gaming experience with contoured palm grips and a textured surface to provide comfortable support for gaming sessions.”

The Kita Grip 360 and Kita Grip 360 Lite cases are made with D3O Bio, a plant-based protection material made with 52% renewable resources rather than fossil-based resources1. The slim, flexible case has been tested to protect a device from drops of up to 10 feet/3 meters2. The case is compatible with the Switch Classic docking system and allows access to the rear kickstand.

The Kita Grip 360 also has an antimicrobial agent with properties built in to protect the case by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.

The InvisibleShield GlassFusion screen protector completes the 360° of protection with its glass-like feel and smudge resistance. Gamers get smooth protection that guards the screen against scratch damage, like from docking the console, while preserving touchscreen sensitivity. GlassFusion comes with EZ Apply tabs to make applying the screen protector simple and accurate, and includes a limited lifetime warranty for as long as you own the device3.

Pricing & Availability:

The Kita Grip 360 and Kita Grip 360 Lite cases ($39.99) are available today on ZAGG.com with a limited lifetime warranty3.

1Plant based materials are preferable to petroleum in generating bio-plastics because plants grow at a faster rate than they are used

2Based on ZAGG Brands internal testing

3Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are registered trademarks of Nintendo Co., Ltd. D3O is a registered trademark of Design Blue Limited. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About Gear4:

Founded in 2006, Gear4 partnered with D3O to create world-leading products that have satisfied millions of consumers worldwide. Working to the impeccable standards of British engineering and innovation, Gear4 pride themselves on constantly delivering unique, well-designed products that protect your most precious devices. Gear4 products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and Target. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.Gear4.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About ZAGG Inc:

ZAGG Inc is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com .

Media Contact:

Jeff DuBois

ZAGG Inc

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@zagg.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f50fe934-e3bd-4381-9cc1-3c28d9238969