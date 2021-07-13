Green Stream Holdings, Inc. (GSFI) Signs to Convert Renown Christ The King Catholic High School to Solar

New York, New York, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") ( http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ) an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space announces that, on the tail of yesterday's announced partnership with New York Government’s State Community Solar Program , it has been contracted to transform the campus of Christ the King High School in Queens, NY, to include its car ports, roadways and sidewalks, with 1.53 megawatts, generating a socially conscious profit stream for the Company with a project that will have impactful benefit to the school and surrounding community.

Christ the King High School is an independent, co-educational Catholic High School with a 4-year college preparatory curriculum. Located in Middle Village, Queens, Christ the King School draws students from all areas. The school is accredited by The Board of Regents of the State of New York and the Middle States Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools.

The Queens school is well-known for its basketball program, which has won several championships in the last 10 years. Notable alumni include former NBA players Lamar Odom and Jayson Williams, and current WNBA stars Sue Bird and Tina Charles. The school received new basketball gear and a complete locker room upgrade donated by iconic NBA star LeBron James in 2018.

CEO James DiPrima states, “We are honored to have the opportunity to work with the State of New York in such an important and impactful initiative. This accomplishes so many things at once in terms of benefit to the school, the community and, ultimately, the planet, in line with the advent of an unprecedented increase in such programs. We’re thrilled to offer shareholders an additional revenue stream alongside a burgeoning increase in opportunities for Green Stream in the tri-state area and beyond.”

“Community solar benefits from many of the trends driving low-carbon transition, including the increasing environmental consciousness of consumers as well as a regulatory landscape facilitating the decentralization of the energy market to improve overall reliability.”

DiPrima continues, “The highly fragmented nature of the community solar market in the US, as well as Green Stream’s industry contacts and capabilities, allows for significant opportunities for $GSFI.”

As well, community solar programs in New York enable utility customers to reduce their electric costs by subscribing to a solar project in their community and virtually offsetting their bill with renewable energy. It also enables owners of large properties to generate revenue by hosting a community solar project on their rooftop, parking lot, or open space.

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a solar utility and finance company with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

About Christ The King High School

MISSION STATEMENT

"Let it be known to all who enter that Christ is the reason for our school".

Our mission is to create an atmosphere in which all members of the faculty, staff, and student body can attain a high level of achievement based upon recognition of their unique abilities and their relationship with God. Our students are challenged to grow academically, spiritually, socially and physically to meet the demands of a changing world. Through the collaborative efforts of the Christ the King Community, students are empowered to become independent thinkers and moral leaders.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

