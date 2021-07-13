The global Silane coupling agents market is estimated to be USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2026

New York, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silane Coupling Agents Market by Type, Application, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06104763/?utm_source=GNW

North America and Europe have introduced stringent regulations for tire labeling and fuel efficiency which act as drivers for the silane coupling agents in production of green tires. Also, the new trend of low VOC paints & coatings is now changing the focus of industry toward powder coatings.



Others is expected to be the fastest-growing type in the silane coupling agents market during the forecast period.

Others is the fastest-growing type segment in the silane coupling agents market.Growing demand of sulfur silane coupling agents in green tires manufacturing is driving the growth of others segment.



It accounted for a share of about 24.9% of the silane coupling agents market, in terms of value, in 2020.



Rubber & plastics is expected to be the fastest-growing application in the silane coupling agents market during the forecast period.

Rubber & plastics is the fastest-growing application segment in the silane coupling agents market.Rubber & plastics application dominated the coupling agent market due to the growing usage of green tires.



The need for high fuel efficiency and better performance has raised the demand for green tires.These tires are made using silica-silane technology and are easy to recycle or dispose of.



In addition, regions such as North America and Europe have issued new norms about pollution and tire labeling. It accounted for a share of about 36.0% of the silane coupling agents market, in terms of value, in 2020.



APAC is the largest market for silane coupling agents

APAC is the largest and market of construction silicone sealants, with China being the major emerging market.APAC accounted for the largest share of the Silane coupling agents market in 2020.



The market in the region is growing because of increased foreign investments because of cheap labor and availability of raw materials.The demand for silane coupling agents in APAC is expected to increase in the next five years, due to many ongoing and upcoming building & construction projects, and industrial projects in Southeast Asian countries.



High economic growth and heavy investments in these applications play a key role in driving the silane coupling agents market. It accounted for a share of about 35.6% of the silane coupling agents market, in terms of value, in 2020.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 55%, Tier 2- 30%, and Tier 3- 15%

• By Designation- C Level- 21%, Directors – 23%, and Others - 56%

• By Region- North America- 45%, Europe- 27%, Asia Pacific- 15%, Middle East – 6%, and South America - 7%



The silane coupling agents market comprises major solution providers, such as Dow (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Momentive (US), and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the silane coupling agents market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



