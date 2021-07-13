Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydraulic Cylinder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hydraulic cylinder market reached a value of US$ 14.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A hydraulic cylinder is a piece of subassembly equipment that is used to transfer unidirectional force through hydraulic systems. It consists of a cylindrical barrel, cylinder caps, piston, piston rods, seals and rings that are combined to form a closed circuit. It also has highly efficient power-to-size and power-to-weight ratios that enable variable speed control, automatic overload protection and positioning alterations. Owing to this, hydraulic cylinders find extensive applications across various industries, including aerospace & defense, manufacturing, construction, automotive and marine.



The growing construction and mining industries are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization, especially across the emerging nations, hydraulic cylinders are increasingly being utilized in heavy machinery, including backhoes, trenchers, asphalt laying machines, concrete cutting saws and motor graders. Additionally, expansion in the aerospace and defense sectors is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. These cylinders are used in aircraft to operate flaps, brakes and landing gear. They are also employed for thrust reversers, telehandlers, bomb loaders, automated pallet and personnel door systems in military equipment. The increasing mechanization and automation of agricultural equipment are also significantly contributing to the growth of the market. Farmers are increasingly replacing traditionally used manual equipment with hydraulic devices to enhance the overall efficiency of various agricultural operations. Other factors, including product innovations and implementation of favorable government policies to promote infrastructural development, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global hydraulic cylinder market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, function, type, bore size, application and end-use industry.



Breakup by Function:

Single-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders

Double-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders

Breakup by Type:

Tie-Rod Cylinders

Welded Cylinders

Telescopic Cylinders

Mill-Type Cylinders

Breakup by Bore Size:

< 50 MM

50-150 MM

>150 MM

Breakup by Application:

Mobile

Industrial

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Material Handling

Agriculture

Automotive

Mining

Oil & Gas

Marine

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bosch Rexroth AG, Caterpillar Inc., Eaton Corporation, Enerpac Tool Group (Formerly Actuant Corporation), Hannon Hydraulics, HYDAC, JARP Industries, Kappa Engineering, KYB Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, SMC Corporation, Texas Hydraulics Inc., United Hydraulics, Wipro Enterprises, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global hydraulic cylinder market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the industry?

Whas has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hydraulic cylinder market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the function?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the bore size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global hydraulic cylinder market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Function

6.1 Single-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Double-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Tie-Rod Cylinders

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Welded Cylinders

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Telescopic Cylinders

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Mill-Type Cylinders

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Bore Size

8.1 < 50 MM

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 50-150 MM

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 >150 MM

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Mobile

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Industrial

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

10.1 Construction

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Aerospace & Defense

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Material Handling

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Agriculture

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Automotive

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Mining

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast

10.7 Oil & Gas

10.7.1 Market Trends

10.7.2 Market Forecast

10.8 Marine

10.8.1 Market Trends

10.8.2 Market Forecast

10.9 Others

10.9.1 Market Trends

10.9.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.1.2 Market Forecast

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.2.1 Market Trends

11.1.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 Market Trends

11.2.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2.2 Japan

11.2.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2.3 India

11.2.3.1 Market Trends

11.2.3.2 Market Forecast

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 Market Trends

11.2.4.2 Market Forecast

11.2.5 Australia

11.2.5.1 Market Trends

11.2.5.2 Market Forecast

11.2.6 Indonesia

11.2.6.1 Market Trends

11.2.6.2 Market Forecast

11.2.7 Others

11.2.7.1 Market Trends

11.2.7.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Market Trends

11.3.1.2 Market Forecast

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Market Trends

11.3.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3.3 United Kingdom

11.3.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.3.2 Market Forecast

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Market Trends

11.3.4.2 Market Forecast

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Market Trends

11.3.5.2 Market Forecast

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.6.1 Market Trends

11.3.6.2 Market Forecast

11.3.7 Others

11.3.7.1 Market Trends

11.3.7.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.1.1 Market Trends

11.4.1.2 Market Forecast

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.2.1 Market Trends

11.4.2.2 Market Forecast

11.4.3 Others

11.4.3.1 Market Trends

11.4.3.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

11.5.3 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Bosch Rexroth AG

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 Financials

16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Caterpillar Inc.

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Eaton Corporation

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3.3 Financials

16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.4 Enerpac Tool Group (Formerly Actuant Corporation)

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.5 Hannon Hydraulics

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6 HYDAC

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.7 JARP Industries

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8 Kappa Engineering

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.9 KYB Corporation

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.10 Parker-Hannifin Corporation

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.11 SMC Corporation

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials

16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.12 Texas Hydraulics Inc.

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.13 United Hydraulics

16.3.13.1 Company Overview

16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.14 Wipro Enterprises

16.3.14.1 Company Overview

16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9q4ycj