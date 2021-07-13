LogicMonitor Strengthens Partner Network Through Addition of 13 Value-added Resellers Across North America

New US and Canada partners expand reach of cloud-based monitoring and observability platform as hybrid work environments take hold

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading cloud-based infrastructure monitoring and observability platform for enterprises and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced it has added 13 new partners to the LogicMonitor Partner Network . All 13 additions are value-added resellers (VARs) and reinforce LogicMonitor’s commitment and investment in a robust, global partner ecosystem supported by best-in-class support, training and enablement.

“Our partners are central to LogicMonitor’s go-to-market strategy and our long-term growth goals,” said Sanjay Gupta, GVP Channels & Strategic Alliances at LogicMonitor. “This announcement represents significant growth of our partner ecosystem in key strategic markets. We are excited to see these partners leverage our unified monitoring and observability platform to accelerate their customers’ digital transformation initiatives while maintaining unprecedented visibility into their hybrid IT environments, applications and business processes.”

According to the 2021 State of IT Report by Spiceworks Ziff Davis, 36% of companies plan to improve IT operations & systems performance, with 80% of IT budgets having either increased or stayed the same between 2020 and 2021. With remote work and non-centralized IT operations becoming a permanent fixture of the modern business landscape, the automated, full-stack visibility into an organization’s infrastructure delivered by the LogicMonitor platform is more critical than ever.

New VARs joining the LogicMonitor Partner Network include AE Business Solutions , Alchemy Technology Group , Compunet , Empowered Networks , Evolving Solutions , GDT , Myriad360 , OneNeck IT Solutions , Prescriptive Data Solutions , Software1 , Technology Group Solutions , Thundercat Technology and Trace3 .

“Having been practitioners in the monitoring and management space for more than 20 years, we are excited to see LogicMonitor’s disciplined and fresh approach to unified observability,” said Brian Hepburn, CEO of Empowered Network. “With a focus on scale and taming complex hybrid IT environments, we are confident in our ability to solve problems and add value for our largest and most complex customer use cases in partnership with LogicMonitor.”

The LogicMonitor Partner Network is made up of MSPs, VARs and Systems Integrators who leverage LogicMonitor’s best-in-class infrastructure monitoring and observability platform on behalf of their own customers. Upon joining, partners are given exclusive access to training and certification programs, sales and marketing collaboration, dedicated partner managers and much more .

For more information on the LogicMonitor Partner Network and how to apply, please visit www.logicmonitor.com/partners .

