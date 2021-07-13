The global bot security market size is projected to grow from USD 408 million in 2021 to USD 983 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.2%

New York, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bot Security Market by Component, Security Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06104764/?utm_source=GNW



• By component, the services segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The services segment includes various services that are required to deploy, execute, and maintain the bot security platform in an organization.As the adoption of the bot security platform increases, the demand for these services is also expected to increase.



Bot security can be provided through Managed Security Services (MSS) analysts who provide remote assistance and incident response to clients in case of suspicious activities.These services include training and education, and support and maintenance.



As the adoption of the bot security platform increases, the demand for these services is also expected to soar.Bot security services ensure 24/7 protection against increasing sophisticated architectures, SOCs manned by security experts, and quick incident response services.



Bot security vendors offer customized subscriptions and professional services for threat intelligence, threat prevention, detection, and response to assist end users in easy planning and deployment of bot security platform.

• By deployment mode, the cloud segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Cloud-based bot security solutions provide scalability, efficiency, and 24/7 services to organizations.SaaS-based services offer a centralized service delivery model; hence, it is becoming more popular.



The adoption rate of cloud-based bot security is expected to be on the rise due to benefits, such as ease of use, and reduced installation and maintenance costs.The cloud deployment mode is the fastest-growing deployment mode in the bot security market.



With the onset of COVID-19, the use of cloud services is gaining traction.Businesses are proactively deploying cloud-based bot security solutions to protect end-users from advanced bot threats and potential malware remotely.



There are numerous key vendors that offer cloud-based bot security services to their clients such as Imperva, Akamai Technologies, Fastly, F5, Radware, PerimeterX, and many more.



Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global bot security market during the forecast period.The bot security market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



APAC countries are increasingly investing in bot security projects.The region comprises emerging economies, such as China, Japan, India, and rest of APAC countries.



With the proliferation of IoT in the APAC region, security and fraud concerns have risen.Enterprises in the APAC region are embracing bot security technologies.



Companies operating in APAC would benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization-motivated policies, political transformation, and the growing digitalization, which is expected to have a significant impact on the business community and drive the bot security market growth.

Key and innovative vendors in the bot security market include Akamai Technologies (US), Imperva (US), PerimeterX (US), Cloudflare (US), Radware (Israel), Fastly (US), F5 (US), Sophos (UK), Reblaze (Israel), Netacea (UK), DataDome (France), Shape Security (US), AppsFlyer (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), SecuCloud (Germany), Kount (US), Limelight Networks (US), Arturai (Portugal), CDNetworks (US), Citrix (US), InfiSecure (India), Cequence (US), Variti (UK), Myra Tech (Germany), Botguard (Estonia), and AuthSafe (US).



