The global waste management market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 423.4 billion in 2021 to USD 542.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2026

New York, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Waste Management Market by Waste, Service, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06104765/?utm_source=GNW





The e-waste segment is expected to hold the largest share of the waste management market, by waste type, during the forecast period.

The e-waste segment is estimated to lead the waste management market during the forecast period.E-waste includes electrically powered component waste.



They include appliances such as computers, consumer electronics, and refrigerators.E-waste is a mixture of useful and hazardous materials that demand careful handling and recycling of materials.



Thus, e-waste management has gained importance globally to secure the environment from the adverse effects of the materials such as lead and plastics.The recycled material is used to make next-generation goods.



The market for waste segment is driven by the rapid urbanization, transforming urban mobility, and increased need to reduce carbon emissions offered by the segment. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the waste management market, followed by North America because of the growing usage of appliances that use electricity are expected to drive the market for waste management market.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing market for waste management.



The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for waste management, followed by Europe.The region has been segmented, by country, into China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



Rest of Asia Pacific mainly includes Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.The population growth in the region, the high disposable income of the people, and the increased demand for packaged food products are among a few major factors that drive the growth of waste management in the region.



Asia Pacific is also a key contributor to marine plastic pollution.The materials involved include plastic bottles, plastic bags, single-use plastic items, and plastic packaging, among others.



Key countries responsible for this kind of pollution include China, Indonesia, and Thailand.

In addition, the rise in well-being and prosperity of urban residents is linked closely to increased consumption and production patterns with consequences for waste streams.Increased municipal solid waste is particularly noticeable in low- and middle-income countries.



In these countries, the rate of waste generation has risen quickly and is expected to accelerate over the next decade and beyond.According to the United Nations’ Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), between 50% and 65% of municipal solid waste in low- and middle-income countries is organic and can be turned into high-quality compost for use in agriculture, gardening, or landscaping or converted to biogas to produce heat and electricity.



There are also significant opportunities for recycling inorganic materials, such as glass, plastic, and metal.Moreover, the manufacturing of new glass?based materials also has an ultimate opportunity for open?loop recycling and has more environmental benefits than that of landfilling.



Between 25 and 35% of municipal solid waste is recyclable inorganic waste; this proportion will increase over the coming decades with further development of countries, leading to rising demand for waste management.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 24%, Tier 3- 11%

• By Designation: C-Level- 30%, D-Level- 25%, Others- 45%



By Region: North America- 27%, Europe- 20%, Asia Pacific- 33%, Middle East & Africa- 8%, , and South America- 12%

Note: The tier of the companies has been defined based on their total revenue; as of 2017: Tier 1 = >USD 5 billion, Tier 2 = USD 1 billion to USD 5 billion, and Tier 3 =

The key players in the waste management market include companies such as Waste Management (US), Veolia (France), Republic Services (US), SUEZ (France), and Waste Connections (US).



Study Coverage:

The report provides a complete view of the waste management market across regions.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as waste type, service type, end user, and region.



Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The market has been segmented based waste type, service type, end user, and region, with a focus on industry analysis (industry trends). The market share analysis of the top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and evaluate the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the waste management market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

1. The report identifies and addresses the types of waste management that are essential for the efficient operation

2. The report helps solution providers understand the pulse of the market and provide insights into drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges.

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and will help in making strategic decisions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06104765/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________