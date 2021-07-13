The global building envelope adhesives & sealants market size will grow to USD 5.9 Billion by 2026 from USD 4.8 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.3%

New York, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market by Technology, Adhesive Resin, Adhesive Application, Sealant Resin, Sealant Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06104766/?utm_source=GNW

With the increase in environmental concerns and regulatory policies, manufacturers in North America and Europe are shifting toward the eco-friendly construction adhesive products for various applications.



Low-VOC bonding products provides environmentally-friendly caulks, sealants, and adhesives for the green building process.In North America, Europe, and parts of APAC, the environmental protection regulations have become more restrictive, and solvent-based construction adhesives have been banned in many countries.



In major parts of the world, construction adhesives with less than 10% VOCs are now required.



Use of polyurethane adhesives in various applications to boost the demand in the global building envelope adhesives & sealants market

The market for polyurethane adhesive resin is driven by its demand in various applications such as façade panel fixing, flooring, roofing, sanitary sealing, and wall joints.These adhesives are formulated by liquid reactive (two part), hot melt, and low-VOC technologies.



The key players such as HB Fuller, 3M, and ICP Group are the main producers of polyurethane-based adhesives.



Use of thermal insulation solutions to minimize solar heat gain in summer and heat loss in winter through roof to drive the growth of building envelope adhesives market

Treatment of building with thermal insulation solutions like building envelope may help in reducing energy consumption.For APAC and the Middle East & Africa, roof is the major contributor of heat gain in buildings.



Various studies are available to determine heat flow through different building components.High temperature in summer ranging from 104-122°F in this region necessitate cooling of buildings to provide a comfortable and workable living environment indoors.



For non-conditioned residential and other types of buildings, peak temperature is managed by using roof insulation. The use of thermal insulation to minimize solar heat gain in summer and heat loss in winter through roof is expected to drive the growth of roof insulations, and thus the building envelope adhesives & sealants market.



APAC is the fastest-growing building envelope adhesives & sealants market globally.

APAC is increasingly becoming an important trade and commerce center.The region is currently the fastest-growing and the largest market for building envelope adhesives & sealants.



With economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets, the demand is shifting to APAC.The manufacturers of building envelope adhesives & sealants are targeting this region as it has the largest construction industry, accounting for approximately 40% of the construction spending according to the World Bank.



Easy availability of raw materials at competitive prices and cheap labor force have made APAC the biggest market for construction products. Global manufacturers are increasingly setting up their production plants in the region in a bid to ramp up production and increase sales.



The key companies profiled in this report are Sika AG (Switzerland), Henkel AG (Germany), Arkema S.A. (France), Mapei S.p.A. (Italy), The 3M Company (US), ICP Group (US), H.B. Fuller Company (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), tremco illbruck GmbH (Germany), and Soudal Group (Belgium).



