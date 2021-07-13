Global Power Transformers Market to Reach $32.6 Billion by 2026

New York, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Transformers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205353/?utm_source=GNW
Growth in the global market is steered by rising demand for electricity and the resulting new power projects coupled with expansion of the T&D network. The urgent need to replace and upgrade aging power infrastructure in the developed countries, growing prominence of renewable energy, expansion and interconnection of grid infrastructures, and exponential increase in power consumption in both developed and developing countries requiring efficient management of electricity transmission and distribution represent important factors driving growth In addition, efficient transformer designs that use amorphous magnetic materials as cores are likely to experience an increasing adoption in the coming years owing to their ability to reduce noise and iron losses, while exhibiting extended service life. Amid positive GDP scenario and rising construction/infrastructure investments as well as utility spending, the future prospects remain highly favorable for power transformers. Future growth in the market will be driven by growing prominence of smart cities that require highly capable power transmission networks and the resulting demand for advanced and innovative power transmission systems and solutions.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power Transformers estimated at US$23.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Oil Immersed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$20.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dry Type segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.6% share of the global Power Transformers market. Demand in the oil-immersed distribution transformers segment is driven by advantages such as energy efficiency and longer operating life. Dry-type transformers represent a fast-growing segment because of increasing focus on environmental safety. Demand is set to be driven by increasing replacement of old transformers and installation of new units. Single phase dry-type transformers are expected to witness high growth on account of rising applications in marine, mining, and oil and gas sectors, which have stringent requirements for fire safety and specific voltage.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2026
The Power Transformers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Demand for transformers in developed economies is driven by the increasing electrification ratio and upgrade of existing electricity T&D networks. Rapid industrialization; massive utility/power infrastructure investments, expanding population and energy needs, government focus on rural and urban power grid construction, and implementation of energy-efficiency standards represent important growth drivers in the Asia-Pacific region. The replacement of a substantial aging fleet of transformers installed in Europe, North America and other developed economies is one of the major growth drivers for power transformers in mature economies.
Rising Utility Investments in Power Infrastructure for
Transitioning to the Smart Grid Standard Drive Healthy Market
Growth
EXHIBIT 9: Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for
the Years 2018 and 2020
EXHIBIT 10: Global Investments in Smart Grids by Category:
(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Investments for Advanced
Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Distribution Automation,
Networks Operations Software, Transmission Modernization,
and Others
Power Infrastructure to Experience Considerable Transformation
Driven by Modern Technology and Renewables
Wind Power Makes Robust Progress within the Renewables Sector
EXHIBIT 11: Global Wind Power Installed Capacity (In GW) for
the Years 2015 -2022
EXHIBIT 12: Global Installed Wind Power Capacity (2018):
Percentage Breakdown of Cumulative Installed Capacity by
Geographic Region
Solar Power Emerges as Reliable Renewable Energy Source
Microgrids Ease Network Burden
Utilities Bet on Big Data
Renewable Energy: A Statistical Perspective
EXHIBIT 13: Global Investments in Renewable Energy (2007-2017):
Breakdown of New Investments (US$ Billion) for China, India &
Brazil; Other Developing; and Developed Countries
EXHIBIT 14: Global Investments in Renewable Energy by Sector:
(2017): Breakdown of New Investments (US$ Billion) for
Biofuels, Biomass & Waste-to-Energy, Geothermal, Marine,
Small Hydro, Solar, and Wind
EXHIBIT 15: Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable
Energy Sources in Select Countries
Myriad Benefits and Superior Attributes over Traditional
Transformers Drive Strong Demand for Smart Transformers
EXHIBIT 16: Global Smart Transformers Market - Annual Revenue
Figures in US$ Million for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 & 2020P
Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution
Traditional Vs. Smart Transformers: A Comparison
Growing Prominence of Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the
Future Necessitates Highly Capable Power T&D Networks
EXHIBIT 17: Connected Things in Smart Cities: Installed Base:
(in Million) by Segment for 2015 and 2019
EXHIBIT 18: Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the
Creation of Smart Cities: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
EXHIBIT 19: Growing Adoption of Connected Home Equipment
Supported by Expanding Digital Lifescape to Benefit Growth of
Smart Homes: Percentage Breakdown of Global Smart Home Market
by Technology for the 2018 and 2022
EXHIBIT 20: Global Home Automation Revenues in US$ Million by
Geographic Region for 2018 and 2024
Technology Improvements and Product Innovations Spearhead
Market Expansion
SGB-SMIT’s Smart Transformers
ABB Ability? Power Transformer
Self-Cooling Transformers from ABB
Siemens’ Ester Fluid-based Phase Shifting Power Transformer
Hybrid Power Transformers Technology
Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Power Transformers
Wireless Power Transmission
Innovative Alternative Fluids
Design Innovation in Large Power Transformers (LPTs)
Dryformers by ABB
Superconductor Based Power Transformers
HTS Transformers: Energy Efficient, Lightweight, and Small Sized
Gas-Insulated Power Transformers
Future for Gas-Insulated Transformers Appears Bright
IEC Standards for Gas-Insulated Transformers
Powerformer: A Superior Replacement for Step-Up Transformer
Innovative On-load Tap Changers (OLTCs) Improves Reliability
and Safety
Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Augurs Well
Proposed/Approved Standards for Transformers in Select Countries
Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
EXHIBIT 21: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Exponential Increase in Urban Dwellers
EXHIBIT 22: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 23: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
EXHIBIT 24: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries
for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Massive Increase in Building and Infrastructure Investments
EXHIBIT 25: Global Construction Output by Region (2022):
Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage
Change over 2018-2022
EXHIBIT 26: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates:
(Percentage of GDP) by Region
Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well for Power Transformers Market
EXHIBIT 27: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %
by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
