Handy relies on Youredi for API and EDI data connectivity, supporting Handy’s automation and scaling

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youredi, a global supply chain and logistics data connectivity provider, proudly announces today a new collaboration with Handy, a leader in on-demand household services.



Leveraging Youredi’s vast experience in harmonizing supply chain and logistics messaging, Handy can tackle EDI to API connectivity challenges. Youredi will enable automation and scaling for Handy when connecting targeted retailers for specific processes.

Youredi provides an integration layer between Handy’s digital platform and their retail partner network. This integration layer enables Youredi to onboard retailers quickly and cost-efficiently to Handy’s platform, initially targeted to the North American market. With Youredi’s iPaaS technology, Handy can fully focus on developing their own platform and scaling their business with multiple retailers and partners.

Cooper Triggs, Senior Product Manager at Handy, said:

"We are lucky to have Youredi, with their reputation for great customer experience, providing us with their data connectivity platform as a service. It’s been a pleasure working with Youredi since our first conversation. Everything has happened quickly, directly and professionally. Youredi has all the structures, processes and a proven platform in place and their experience with complex API – EDI use cases is top-notch. It’s a solution that we have leveraged quickly and cost-efficiently. Handy can focus on our strengths and Youredi can be our catalyst for scaling and executing our automation strategy.”

Jaakko Elovaara, CEO of Youredi, said:

"We are very excited and proud to work closely with Handy, providing our unified EDI and API supply chain data connectivity platform and service to them. We are confident that Youredi’s capabilities in transforming potentially complex data and transmitting it through any protocol and network will help Handy scale fast and grow their business. This cooperation is a perfect example of industry digitalization where parties have their own expertise areas and proven track records. Together our expertise will sum up to huge results and end customer satisfaction. Consumers will be very happy getting their 80 Inch TVs mounted as part of the online order experience.”

About Handy

Founded in 2012, Handy is changing the way that people book and provide household services. From home cleaning to TV mounting, smart home setup to furniture assembly, customers turn to Handy for a seamless, fast and top-quality experience that provides them with access to the home services they need, wherever they are, whenever they want them. For professionals, the Handy platform makes it possible to maintain a flexible schedule with meaningful income opportunities. Handy is trusted by the world’s top retail brands and is available nationwide. The company is based in New York City and is an operating business of Angi Inc., formerly ANGI Homeservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI).

For more information visit https://www.handy.com/.

About Youredi

Youredi is the leading provider of fully managed data integration services and solutions for logistics and the global supply chain.

Youredi enables customers' business scaling and automation through its unified and modern platform for API and EDI transactions. Besides technology, we understand your business.

Youredi's solutions are versatile, secure, reliable, and provided as a fully managed integration service. Youredi enables quick data connectivity and process integration between trading partners of any size. Integrating with ecosystems, carriers, shippers, consignees, and the systems they use, Youredi provides global scale, speed, and agility. A seamless and timely flow of 100% accurate data provides organizations with the ability to analyze and optimize all their supply chain processes.

Youredi operates globally from Helsinki, Finland, and New York City, USA.

For more information, please visit https://www.youredi.com/ or contact us at talktous@youredi.com.