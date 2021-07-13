Paya and RECUR360 Announce Strategic Partnership to Implement Integrated Payments For B2B Clients

ATLANTA, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA), a leading integrated payments and commerce solutions provider, has announced a strategic partnership with RECUR360, a cloud-based software and automation solution provider which offers recurring payment, invoicing, and collection capabilities across a number of B2B verticals. Through the partnership, RECUR360 will offer its clients enhanced capabilities and support for integrated card and ACH while also tapping into new, underserved markets such as wholesalers, distributors, and field service providers.



“With this strategic partnership, RECUR360 will offer its customers increased efficiency throughout the end-to-end payments process while also offering an enhanced user experience,” said Jeff Hack, Paya’s CEO. “The partnership also provides Paya with further opportunities to serve B2B-focused software clients within the field services industry, where our integrated payments capabilities can offer a major value proposition.”

“Our collaboration with Paya represents another significant step forward in value for our customers,” said Andrew Abrams, Founder and CEO of Recur360. “We are excited about Paya’s robust API library and its automated onboarding process, both of which will make the payments process more seamless and efficient for RECUR360’s customers.”

About Paya

Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $35 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B end markets. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, Mt. Vernon, OH, Dallas, TX and Tempe, AZ. For more information about Paya, visit www.paya.com or follow us on Twitter: PayaHQ and LinkedIn: Paya.

About RECUR360

RECUR360 TECHNOLOGIES LLC (www.recur360.com) is a leading provider of Invoice and Payment Automation for QuickBooks Desktop and Online users. RECUR360 Improves the workflow for QuickBooks by speeding up recurring invoice generation, payment processing, batch emailing, collections, late fees, convenience fees and sales tax calculation. Being a web-based platform, accounting and sales users can access the software via any web browser at any time and utilize the advanced security settings to create unique user logins with limited module access. By partnering with Paya, RECUR360 now provides better Credit Card and ACH processing rates and reconciliation technologies to QuickBooks users. Businesses that have Monthly and Annual Recurring Revenue (MRR/ARR) as well as subscription-based software and services, utilize RECUR360 to process over $250 million in payment transactions annually. In addition, custom integrations can be written to integrate with other front-end applications like CRM systems, IT Management systems and time and expense management systems.

RECUR360 is based in Scottsdale, AZ with virtual offices throughout the Unites States.

