North America-Focused 6GSymposium Fall Partners with ATIS’ Next G Alliance, InterDigital and Northeastern University in Critical Industry Event Shaping the 6G Future

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 6GWorld, Inc., an independent home for beyond 5G thought leadership, today announced it will host the 6GSymposium Fall, dedicated to exploring the technology, business, and policy roadmaps for North American leadership in 5G and beyond. ATIS’ Next G Alliance, Northeastern University’s Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things, and wireless research company InterDigital will partner to organize and produce the event. It features an agenda to spark discussion around 6G foundations, geopolitical challenges, and more. The 6GSymposium was initiated by InterDigital and Northeastern University in Fall 2020 to drive engagement around a global but nuanced vision for 6G.



Held September 21 – 22 in Washington, D.C., with opportunities for both virtual and in-person engagement, this hybrid event will bring together a diverse group of experts from across government, research, and industry to share and examine perspectives around North America’s evolution beyond 5G. Specifically, the Symposium Fall panels and VIP discussions will explore 6G requirements for industry, U.S. government-supported beyond 5G initiatives, and new dimensions in 6G technologies, including the role of AI and spectrum. The current agenda, registration details, and speaker updates may be found on the 6GSymposium website here.

“ATIS’ Next G Alliance is the ICT industry focal point developing the 6G National Roadmap and vision,” said ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller. “At the 6GSymposium Fall, participants will have the opportunity to learn about this important industry initiative –and its work to build a vibrant ecosystem for 6G including research and development, standardization and commercialization with North American innovation in mind.”



“The U.S. is at a critical point in determining its leadership in 5G and beyond and the 6GSymposium Fall curates expert perspectives from across government, industry, and research to drive a path forward for the technology roadmap,” said InterDigital’s Senior Director of Future Wireless Doug Castor. “InterDigital is pleased to organize this event alongside Northeastern University and ATIS, who has been a champion of building bridges within the North American wireless ecosystem to support 6G leadership.”

“We need to coalesce forces from academia, industry, and government to shape a North American pathway to leadership in 6G. The 6GSymposium will initiate discussions to develop and standardize cutting edge technologies, incentivize innovation, and prepare a workforce with the necessary skills. We will bring together thought leaders to help define how AI and innovative uses of the wireless spectrum will shape future networks and the verticals that will emerge from them,” added Prof. Tommaso Melodia, Director of the WIoT Institute at Northeastern University.

The inaugural 6GSymposium sparked industry discussion on the trends and roadmaps leading towards 6G, attracting more than 4,000 registrants from more than 2,700 companies around the globe to hear expert perspectives from across industry, academia, and government. To register and learn more about the 6GSymposium Fall event agenda, speaker updates, and registration details, please visit the 6G Symposium website at https://www.6gworld.com/6gsymposium/

About 6GWorld™

6GWorld™ is an independent home for thought leadership. We help the research and technology industries prepare to answer the problems of tomorrow.

About ATIS

As a leading technology and solutions development organization, the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) brings together the top global ICT companies to advance the industry’s business priorities. Our Next G Alliance is building the foundation for North American leadership in 6G and beyond. ATIS’ 150 member companies are also currently working to address 5G, robocall mitigation, IoT, Smart Cities, artificial intelligence-enabled networks, distributed ledger/blockchain technology, cybersecurity, emergency services, quality of service, billing support, operations and much more.

ATIS is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). ATIS is the North American Organizational Partner for the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), a founding Partner of the oneM2M global initiative, a member of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), as well as a member of the Inter-American Telecommunication Commission (CITEL). For more information, visit www.atis.org. Follow ATIS on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

About the Next G Alliance

The Next G Alliance has united 50 of the leading information and communications companies in a bold shared commitment to advance the evolution of 5G, chart the future of 6G technology and put North America at the forefront of wireless technology leadership for the next decade and beyond. The membership spans infrastructure, semiconductor and device vendors; operators; hyperscalers; research organizations; and others. To join in this work, contact ATIS Membership Director Rich Moran. Learn more about the Next G Alliance at: https://nextgalliance.org/

About the Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things (WIoT) at Northeastern University

The Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things (WIoT) at Northeastern University is home to world-leading expertise, facilities, and technologies dedicated to making wireless communication systems faster, more intelligent, more energy efficient, and more secure. WIoT includes over 70 full-time faculty, researchers and graduate students advancing the state-of-the-art in 5G and 6G wireless systems. W-IoT is sponsored through over $16M yearly in federal and industry funding and houses world-class facilities including Arena, a 64-antenna fully programmable indoor wireless testbed, Colosseum, the world’s largest wireless emulator, as well as programmable mmWave and TeraHertz radios at 60GHz, 120GHz, 240GHz, 1THz.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P SmallCap 600® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

