Qlik Modernizes Partner Program To Enable Lifetime Value Driven Customer Relationships

PHILADELPHIA, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced a new Cloud Services track, which will help partners navigate shifting technology needs, new customer buying behaviors and evolving partner ecosystems through a collaborative engagement with Qlik. The new track enables partners to join in the growth trajectory of cloud and transform their businesses to a lifetime value model focused on service, success and solutions.



“The SaaS economy has shifted the world from a product to services mindset, which requires a modern approach that targets a broader ecosystem while providing multiple engagement models,” said Mike Capone, CEO at Qlik. “Our partners have always been a critical part of our success, and we are committing the resources partners need to build profitable and thriving recurring revenue businesses around our cloud platform. This program will enable partners to deliver consistent value with a collaborative teaming approach that fully supports our customers on their journey to the cloud.”

Qlik’s industry leading data analytics cloud offering has made it easier than ever for customers to adopt Qlik as part of their strategy to activate data through the cloud. This new track will do the same for partners, who are making the crucial shift from a focus on indirect perpetual license sales to building recurring revenue streams by teaming with Qlik across the entire sale, service and success journey.

“Qlik’s new Cloud Services track is a welcome evolution in the way we can partner with Qlik to build our business and deliver more joint value to customers,” said Martin Sahlin, CEO of Stretch Qonnect. “The program will help us transform the customer relationship, accelerate adoption and build long-term business value together.”

The program updates will enable a closer customer relationship for partners, helping them deliver consistent value through deeper focus on customer success. This will in turn create additional recurring service opportunities and revenue streams based on “owning” the customer lifecycle (adoption, expansion and renewals). Program elements are all designed to make it easier than ever for partners to work with Qlik to meet modern customer needs and drive larger and more strategic customer opportunities, including:

A co-sell model that extends Qlik’s contracting, order management, and subscription management infrastructure directly to customers, reducing partner overhead and risk

Focus on the expanded opportunity for additional partner services and managing customer success outcomes with Cloud and SaaS go-to-market alignment

Integrated CRM/PRM experience that streamlines and simplifies partner sourcing, opportunity management, sell and support processes, giving partners more visibility and alignment with customers

New incentives to reward partners at every stage of the relationship, from initial sale through ongoing expansion and success achieved throughout the customer lifecycle and subscription term

New and improved rules of engagement that provide increased clarity when engaging with Qlik sales and generating increased opportunity for our partners

Partner advocacy with a new Ambassador program that will recognize individual partner team members who are driving direct impact for customers

“Qlik Cloud Services enhances the value of real-time data analytics to our customers and in the way we deliver as partners,” said Mark Meersman, Founder and Managing Partner of IPC Global. “User adoption, speed to delivery and lowest TCO are accentuated by Qlik SaaS. As partners, we have yet another way to land business and expand with Qlik in the cloud.”

The Cloud Services track of the Qlik Partner Program will be formally available to partners as of July 19, 2021. For more information, partners can visit: https://www.qlik.com/partners.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

