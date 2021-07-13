Ehave Releases Additional Information On Partnership With Cutting Edge Data Provider As It Expands Capabilities

MIAMI, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced a partnership with Health Wizz, a Digital Healthcare IT venture focused on FHIR interoperability and employee wellness, and BurstIQ, the leading provider of blockchain-based data solutions for the healthcare industry. Ehave will use BurstIQ's privacy-protecting technology to link clinical trial data using its Dashboard and AI to health data from various sources, including wearables, lab reports, and doctor and hospital visits. Ehave plans to use BurstIQ's privacy-protecting linking technology along with the Health Wizz medical records organizational platform during discovery, clinical development, and commercialization to allow individuals to own and share their health data in a secure and private environment.



Allowing patients and clinical trial participants to share their health data in a secure and private environment will allow Ehave to provide data integrity and patient privacy while allowing patients to share their medical data with medical providers, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies conducting clinical trials to better understand the treatments and experiences of patients with psychiatric and substance use disorders. Aggregating, organizing and sharing medical records will provide medical professionals with a greater understanding of the medical condition and the effects of available treatments.

"Data collection and organization using AI and blockchain will be essential to the future of healing mental health," said Alfred Farrington II, Chief Information Officer of Ehave.

The healthcare industry lacks comprehensive, easy-to-use tools and systems that allow individuals to own and share their health data in a secure and private environment. The Ehave Dashboard, which was developed through clinical trials with one of the largest children's hospitals in Canada, has the ability to segment data on-chain, which will allow developers, clinicians, researchers, doctors, hospitals, and universities to provide life-changing solutions to patients. The aggregation of data and information into one application has proven effective in streamlining the health process for both patients and providers. The AI powering the Ehave Dashboard is designed to alter itself when it accesses new data. By accessing the new data, the dashboard “learns.” This allows the system to comprehend which efforts are successful and increase the likelihood of using similar steps in the future.

Ehave Chief Executive Officer Ben Kaplan said, "Data integrity is of utmost importance for Ehave and has a far-reaching impact when dealing with mental health. Ehave is focused on improving the standard of care for those suffering from mental health and substance use disorders. The information gained during clinical trials is only a snapshot of the patients' overall condition. By allowing the patient to take control of his or her own medical records over privacy-protecting linking technology will be a major step in understanding the patient to provide better outcomes for people who are suffering."

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com.

