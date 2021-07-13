Government Agency in Singapore Chooses Site-Search Platform Hawksearch

WOBURN, Mass., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced today that a government agency in Singapore has signed a 3-year agreement with Hawksearch to improve its digital experience.



As the main tax administrator to the government, the agency collects taxes that account for about 70% of the government’s operating revenue. This supports Singapore’s economic and social programs to achieve quality growth and an inclusive society. Now that the agency and its partners are building a new website, they decided they needed Hawksearch to provide relevant and personalized search for all site visitors.

Hawksearch is an industry-leading site search and recommendation platform with an intelligent dashboard and broad suite of eCommerce apps. With this 3-year agreement, the door is now open for Hawksearch to work with other partners and government agencies on a global scale.

“This opportunity has opened new doors for Hawksearch to provide intelligent site search for a government agency,” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “It really emphasizes that site search is a tool all websites can use even outside of the eCommerce space.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values with its Unbound cloud-based marketing platform and suite of apps. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.



