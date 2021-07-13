Global Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market to Reach 573.7 Million Units by 2026

New York, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205346/?utm_source=GNW
Exercise is one of the indispensable components of the holistic approach to healthy and quality living. Physical activity combined with a well-balanced diet is a perfect recipe for stimulating and strengthening the immune system that safeguards the host from diseases and infections. The pandemic is profoundly influencing the everyday life of consumers around the world. Social, financial, physical, emotional and environmental issues are topping the priority list for consumers. Given that stress can weaken the immune system and compromise overall health and well-being, consumers are beginning to spend additional time, money, and resources on lifestyle changes, fitness routines, and food habits to deal with the pandemic. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices estimated at 280 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 573.7 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period. Sports & Fitness, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.2% CAGR and reach 361.4 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Remote Health Monitoring segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 136.4 Million Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 59.9 Million Units by 2026
The Wireless Health and Fitness Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at 136.4 Million Units in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 59.9 Million Units by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR.
Health monitors are appearing in all shapes and sizes, ranging from wearables such as wrist bands to smart watches as well as their integration with mobile phones. Moreover, the capabilities of the devices and apps are increasing with new technological advances, making them more accurate and evolve into complete healthcare solutions. Fitness wearables are among the most prevalent technology aids that are helping users to keep track of various aspects of their lifestyles and fitness regimens. Consumers are increasingly opting for wearable wireless sports, fitness and wellness devices with the intention of keeping themselves healthy and safe. With growing health awareness, focus on leading active lifestyle, alarming rise in obesity & related problems, and rising health risks of a sedentary lifestyle, there has been a growing emphasis on staying healthy and fit. Increasing spending power in developing countries, large-scale modernization, and highly advanced and cost-effective wireless healthcare technologies are thus fuelling growth in the market. As a result, sports, activity, and fitness monitoring technologies are emerging as promising segment of the overall consumer electronics market. Driven by the Quantified Self trend, wearable devices for sports and fitness continue to gain the attention of consumers and enthusiasts alike as wearable fitness devices help users in collecting and measuring data based on the user`s physical condition and performance. Wearers are increasingly using these devices for tracking their weight, step count, heart rate, calories burned, balance, breathing rate, explosive strength and the condition of their vital organs, as well as also for setting personal goals. Consumers are increasingly adopting fitness devices as they encourage users in realizing their personal goals including getting a proper amount of sleep and maintaining healthy weight.
Professional Healthcare Segment to Reach 68.3 Million Units by 2026
In the global Professional Healthcare segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 23.6 Million Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 65.4 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 5.1 Million Units by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 16.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 118 Featured)
- Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc.
- adidas AG
- Alive Technologies Pty. Ltd.
- Apple, Inc.
- ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.
- Beurer GmbH
- Dexcom, Inc.
- Entra Health Systems LLC
- Fitbit, Inc.
- Garmin Ltd.
- GE Healthcare
- Google Inc.
- iHealth Labs, Inc.
- Intelesens Ltd.
- Isansys Lifecare Ltd.
- Motorola Mobility LLC
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Medtronic plc
- Misfit, Inc.
- NeuroSky, Inc.
- Nike, Inc.
- Nonin Medical, Inc.
- Nokia Corporation
- Withings SA
- NUUBO Smart Solutions Technologies, SL
- Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd.
- Oregon Scientific, Inc.
- Philips Healthcare
- Polar Electro Oy
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sony Corporation
- Suunto Oy
- Under Armour, Inc.
- Vital Connect, Inc.
- Winmedical Srl
- Xiaomi Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Catalyzes Consumer Engagement With Health & Wellbeing
Technologies
Wireless Health & Fitness Devices Market Escapes the Ravages of
the Virus Induced Economic Recession
A Synopsized Review of the State of the Battered Global Economy
EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles: World
Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for
2019, 2020 & 2021
Unemployment Rates at Historical Highs Destroys a Multitude of
Industries Dependent on Discretionary Income
EXHIBIT 2: Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)
Budgeting for Health! Spending on Health is No Longer
Discretionary. COVID-19 Underlines the Importance of Immunity
in Today’s World
EXHIBIT 3: Fitness Routine Changes of People as A Result of
COVID-19
EXHIBIT 4: An Opportunity in Crisis! Global Market for Physical
Fitness Equipment for Years 2019, 2020 & 2021 (In US$ Million)
A Key Part of This At-Home Fitness Trend is Self-Management of
Active Lifestyle Where Wearables Play a Major Role
Wireless Health & Fitness Devices: Scope & Definition
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation of Healthcare
EXHIBIT 5: Leading Digital Health Categories by Funding: 1H2020
Ready for Disruption! Among the Digital Technologies,
Benefiting Are Health & Fitness Wearables
EXHIBIT 6: Global Wearable Technology Market by Application: 2019
Market Outlook: A Recapitulation
Hospitals Wake Up to the Benefits of Wireless Health Devices
Rising Healthcare Costs Drives Focus on Wearables for Their
Ability to Reduce Cost of Healthcare
EXHIBIT 7: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
EXHIBIT 8: Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the
Years 2020 & 2023
Equity in Healthcare is a Burning Global Issue. Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices Storm Into the Spotlight For Their Ability
to Democratize Healthcare
As Smart Homes Evolve Into Portals for Healthcare Delivery,
Home Health Hubs Emerge Into a Major Growth Driving Force
EXHIBIT 9: As Smart Homes Become Self-Care Hubs of the Future,
Adoption of Smart Wearables Will Receive a Boost: Global
Number of Smart Homes (In Million)
Integration of Wearables into Telemedicine Explodes Into a
Major Trend
COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Telemedicine Adoption
EXHIBIT 10: Telehealth Visits in the U.S (In Million) for the
Year 2020
Role of Wearables in Telemedicine
Role of AI in Wearables Gets Bigger
Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Health Risk
Assessment & Continuous Monitoring Benefits Market Growth
EXHIBIT 11: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2018 and 2030
Rising Cardiovascular Disease Burden Drives Demand for Wireless
Devices for CVD Management
EXHIBIT 12: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:
(2020-2030)
Epidemic Global Diabetes Prevalence Spurs Opportunities for
Wireless Devices for Blood Glucose Monitoring
COVID-19 Sharpens Focus on Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
EXHIBIT 13: Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults:
(20-79 Years) Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender
for 2019, 2030 and 2045
EXHIBIT 14: Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
by End-Use (in %) for 2020
Rising Global Hypertension Prevalence Drives Opportunities for
Wireless Devices for Blood Pressure Monitoring
EXHIBIT 15: Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in
Male and Females Aged 25+ Years
Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on
Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring
EXHIBIT 16: World 65+ Population (In Million)
Wearables Emerge to be a Major Enabler of Remote Health Monitoring
Emerging From the Growing Trend Towards Aging-in-Place is the
Rising Popularity of PERS
EXHIBIT 17: Global Market for PERS (In US$ Million) by
Geographic Region/Country for Years 2020, 2020, 2024 & 2027
Smartwatches: the Poster Child of Fitness Wearables
Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Strong Potential for
Pedometers & Heart Rate Monitors
EXHIBIT 18: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for
the Years 2019 and 2030P
Wellness Becomes a Bigger Priority for Companies Amid the
Pandemic, Wireless Devices for Corporate Wellness Programs
Offer Huge Opportunities for Growth
EXHIBIT 19: Global Corporate Wellness Market (In US$ Million)
for Years 2019, 2020,2022,2024 & 2027
With Rapid Adoption of Wearables Comes the Big Question of How
to Manage ?Big Data of Wearables?
Bluetooth: An Important Enabling Technology for Wireless
Wearable Devices
Battery Power Being Vital for Wearable Technology is a Major
Area Identified for Innovation & R&D
Privacy & Data Issues Continue to Plague the Market
