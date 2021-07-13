Global Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market to Reach 573.7 Million Units by 2026

New York, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205346/?utm_source=GNW

Exercise is one of the indispensable components of the holistic approach to healthy and quality living. Physical activity combined with a well-balanced diet is a perfect recipe for stimulating and strengthening the immune system that safeguards the host from diseases and infections. The pandemic is profoundly influencing the everyday life of consumers around the world. Social, financial, physical, emotional and environmental issues are topping the priority list for consumers. Given that stress can weaken the immune system and compromise overall health and well-being, consumers are beginning to spend additional time, money, and resources on lifestyle changes, fitness routines, and food habits to deal with the pandemic. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices estimated at 280 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 573.7 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period. Sports & Fitness, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.2% CAGR and reach 361.4 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Remote Health Monitoring segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 136.4 Million Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 59.9 Million Units by 2026



The Wireless Health and Fitness Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at 136.4 Million Units in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 59.9 Million Units by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR.



Health monitors are appearing in all shapes and sizes, ranging from wearables such as wrist bands to smart watches as well as their integration with mobile phones. Moreover, the capabilities of the devices and apps are increasing with new technological advances, making them more accurate and evolve into complete healthcare solutions. Fitness wearables are among the most prevalent technology aids that are helping users to keep track of various aspects of their lifestyles and fitness regimens. Consumers are increasingly opting for wearable wireless sports, fitness and wellness devices with the intention of keeping themselves healthy and safe. With growing health awareness, focus on leading active lifestyle, alarming rise in obesity & related problems, and rising health risks of a sedentary lifestyle, there has been a growing emphasis on staying healthy and fit. Increasing spending power in developing countries, large-scale modernization, and highly advanced and cost-effective wireless healthcare technologies are thus fuelling growth in the market. As a result, sports, activity, and fitness monitoring technologies are emerging as promising segment of the overall consumer electronics market. Driven by the Quantified Self trend, wearable devices for sports and fitness continue to gain the attention of consumers and enthusiasts alike as wearable fitness devices help users in collecting and measuring data based on the user`s physical condition and performance. Wearers are increasingly using these devices for tracking their weight, step count, heart rate, calories burned, balance, breathing rate, explosive strength and the condition of their vital organs, as well as also for setting personal goals. Consumers are increasingly adopting fitness devices as they encourage users in realizing their personal goals including getting a proper amount of sleep and maintaining healthy weight.



Professional Healthcare Segment to Reach 68.3 Million Units by 2026



In the global Professional Healthcare segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 23.6 Million Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 65.4 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 5.1 Million Units by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 16.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 118 Featured)



Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc.

adidas AG

Alive Technologies Pty. Ltd.

Apple, Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

Beurer GmbH

Dexcom, Inc.

Entra Health Systems LLC

Fitbit, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Google Inc.

iHealth Labs, Inc.

Intelesens Ltd.

Isansys Lifecare Ltd.

Motorola Mobility LLC

LG Electronics Inc.

Medtronic plc

Misfit, Inc.

NeuroSky, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Withings SA

NUUBO Smart Solutions Technologies, SL

Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Oregon Scientific, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Polar Electro Oy

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Suunto Oy

Under Armour, Inc.

Vital Connect, Inc.

Winmedical Srl

Xiaomi Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Catalyzes Consumer Engagement With Health & Wellbeing

Technologies

Wireless Health & Fitness Devices Market Escapes the Ravages of

the Virus Induced Economic Recession

A Synopsized Review of the State of the Battered Global Economy

EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles: World

Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for

2019, 2020 & 2021

Unemployment Rates at Historical Highs Destroys a Multitude of

Industries Dependent on Discretionary Income

EXHIBIT 2: Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)

Budgeting for Health! Spending on Health is No Longer

Discretionary. COVID-19 Underlines the Importance of Immunity

in Today’s World

EXHIBIT 3: Fitness Routine Changes of People as A Result of

COVID-19

EXHIBIT 4: An Opportunity in Crisis! Global Market for Physical

Fitness Equipment for Years 2019, 2020 & 2021 (In US$ Million)

A Key Part of This At-Home Fitness Trend is Self-Management of

Active Lifestyle Where Wearables Play a Major Role

Wireless Health & Fitness Devices: Scope & Definition

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation of Healthcare

EXHIBIT 5: Leading Digital Health Categories by Funding: 1H2020

Ready for Disruption! Among the Digital Technologies,

Benefiting Are Health & Fitness Wearables

EXHIBIT 6: Global Wearable Technology Market by Application: 2019

Market Outlook: A Recapitulation

Hospitals Wake Up to the Benefits of Wireless Health Devices

Rising Healthcare Costs Drives Focus on Wearables for Their

Ability to Reduce Cost of Healthcare

EXHIBIT 7: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

EXHIBIT 8: Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the

Years 2020 & 2023

Equity in Healthcare is a Burning Global Issue. Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices Storm Into the Spotlight For Their Ability

to Democratize Healthcare

As Smart Homes Evolve Into Portals for Healthcare Delivery,

Home Health Hubs Emerge Into a Major Growth Driving Force

EXHIBIT 9: As Smart Homes Become Self-Care Hubs of the Future,

Adoption of Smart Wearables Will Receive a Boost: Global

Number of Smart Homes (In Million)

Integration of Wearables into Telemedicine Explodes Into a

Major Trend

COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Telemedicine Adoption

EXHIBIT 10: Telehealth Visits in the U.S (In Million) for the

Year 2020

Role of Wearables in Telemedicine

Role of AI in Wearables Gets Bigger

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Health Risk

Assessment & Continuous Monitoring Benefits Market Growth

EXHIBIT 11: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2018 and 2030

Rising Cardiovascular Disease Burden Drives Demand for Wireless

Devices for CVD Management

EXHIBIT 12: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:

(2020-2030)

Epidemic Global Diabetes Prevalence Spurs Opportunities for

Wireless Devices for Blood Glucose Monitoring

COVID-19 Sharpens Focus on Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

EXHIBIT 13: Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults:

(20-79 Years) Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender

for 2019, 2030 and 2045

EXHIBIT 14: Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market

by End-Use (in %) for 2020

Rising Global Hypertension Prevalence Drives Opportunities for

Wireless Devices for Blood Pressure Monitoring

EXHIBIT 15: Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in

Male and Females Aged 25+ Years

Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on

Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring

EXHIBIT 16: World 65+ Population (In Million)

Wearables Emerge to be a Major Enabler of Remote Health Monitoring

Emerging From the Growing Trend Towards Aging-in-Place is the

Rising Popularity of PERS

EXHIBIT 17: Global Market for PERS (In US$ Million) by

Geographic Region/Country for Years 2020, 2020, 2024 & 2027

Smartwatches: the Poster Child of Fitness Wearables

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Strong Potential for

Pedometers & Heart Rate Monitors

EXHIBIT 18: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for

the Years 2019 and 2030P

Wellness Becomes a Bigger Priority for Companies Amid the

Pandemic, Wireless Devices for Corporate Wellness Programs

Offer Huge Opportunities for Growth

EXHIBIT 19: Global Corporate Wellness Market (In US$ Million)

for Years 2019, 2020,2022,2024 & 2027

With Rapid Adoption of Wearables Comes the Big Question of How

to Manage ?Big Data of Wearables?

Bluetooth: An Important Enabling Technology for Wireless

Wearable Devices

Battery Power Being Vital for Wearable Technology is a Major

Area Identified for Innovation & R&D

Privacy & Data Issues Continue to Plague the Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2020, 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020, 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Remote Health

Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Remote Health Monitoring

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Professional

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Professional Healthcare

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020, 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Monitoring by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Monitoring by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020, 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnosis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Diagnosis by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Historic Review for Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Sports & Fitness by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Remote Health Monitoring by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World Historic Review for Professional Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Monitoring by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Diagnosis by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2019

and % CAGR



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote

Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020, 2020 & 2027



Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020, 2020 &

2027



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote Health

Monitoring and Professional Healthcare Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote

Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020, 2020 & 2027



Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020, 2020 &

2027



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote

Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote

Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020, 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020, 2020 &

2027



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote Health

Monitoring and Professional Healthcare Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



CHINA

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote

Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020, 2020 & 2027



Table 39: China Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020, 2020 &

2027



Table 41: China Historic Review for Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote Health

Monitoring and Professional Healthcare Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020, 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote

Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020, 2020 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020, 2020 &

2027



Table 49: Europe Historic Review for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote

Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



FRANCE

Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote

Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: France 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020, 2020 & 2027



Table 54: France Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020, 2020 &

2027



Table 56: France Historic Review for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote

Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote

Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020, 2020 & 2027



Table 60: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020, 2020 &

2027



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote

Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote

Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020, 2020 & 2027



Table 66: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020, 2020 &

2027



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote Health

Monitoring and Professional Healthcare Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote

Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales

for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional

Healthcare for the Years 2020, 2020 & 2027



Table 72: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales

for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020, 2020 & 2027



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote Health

Monitoring and Professional Healthcare Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



SPAIN

Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote

Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020, 2020 & 2027



Table 78: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 79: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020, 2020 &

2027



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote Health

Monitoring and Professional Healthcare Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote

Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020, 2020 & 2027



Table 84: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 85: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020, 2020 &

2027



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote

Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness,

Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020, 2020 & 2027



Table 90: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and

Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020,

2020 & 2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote

Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Health and Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020, 2020 & 2027



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness,

Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020, 2020 & 2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and

Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020,

2020 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote

Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness,

Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020, 2020 & 2027



Table 105: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and

Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 106: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020, 2020 &

2027



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote

Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



INDIA

Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote

Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: India 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and



