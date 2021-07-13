QCI and IPQ Partner on Novel Approach to Drive More Effective Clinical Trials and Diagnostic Outcomes

LEESBURG, Va., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (OTCQB: QUBT), the leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum computing, today announced a partnership with IPQ Analytics, LLC (IPQ), a life sciences and healthcare analytics innovator that provides a new breed of solutions for improved diagnostics and clinical trial outcomes. Through the partnership, IPQ will analyze real world data to generate novel temporally-defined disease models by combining its unique top-down knowledge graph representation of the patient journey with QCI’s quantum-powered community detection technology.



The ability to analyze complex networks that reflect biological processes and molecular interactions is critical for drug development. A key factor is determining the structure of these networks and detecting interconnected communities. Graph analytics can provide a powerful tool when examining patient symptoms and outcomes for medical analysis. Quantum computing has the potential to transcend limitations of existing systems and improve insight and results. QCI’s QGraph™ , a component of Qatalyst™ , empowers drug analysts to solve the most computationally expensive graph problems.

The partnership offers IPQ early access to the QDetect community-detection technology of QGraph. The resulting “next generation phenotypes” (NGP) will be used to “re-diagnose” patients in failed clinical trials to identify responsive patient subgroups; optimize payor reimbursement guidelines to reduce unnecessary testing and ineffective patient treatment; and to enhance clinical decision support for earlier, more accurate diagnoses and improved patient management.

The US has 12 million diagnostic errors per year resulting in 40,000 - 80,000 deaths, and at a cost of $750B to healthcare. Clinical trials cost an average of $1B, yet less than 15% of them succeed. Both misdiagnosis and missed-diagnoses contribute to these errors, reflecting the need for more effective, efficient, and accurate diagnoses. The innovative IPQ modeling approach, along with Qatalyst, has the potential to address these critical challenges for pharma (recovering failed clinical trials and improving trial design), for insurance/payors (improving reimbursement policies to reduce ineffective tests and treatments) and patients (improving diagnosis, treatment and outcomes.)

“We believe that this new approach, optimized and enhanced with our quantum computing software, has significant clinical and commercial value,” said Robert Liscouski, CEO of QCI. “By enabling more effective patient management and the development of more directed and cost-effective treatments, we are committed to providing value with quantum computing for businesses today.”

This partnership will focus on and utilize a novel technique developed and validated by IPQ for preserved ejection heart failure (HFpEF). QCI and IPQ have closely collaborated to migrate the NGP algorithm to run on QCI’s Qatalyst quantum optimization software and its QDetect community detection graph analysis.

While today’s quantum computers (quantum processing units or “QPUs”) alone cannot yet scale to solve enterprise-class problems, QCI’s Qatalyst currently accelerates the value, accuracy and timeliness of classical computing systems, thanks to the application of powerful quantum-ready techniques. It can accept constrained optimization problems, graph models , and now community detection for computation. It includes seamless access to QPUs via Amazon Braket , including D-Wave, IonQ, and Rigetti. QCI also now offers access to IBM quantum computers via the IBM cloud.

The enhanced Qatalyst-powered version of the NGP algorithm enables a much larger number of features, exceeding the current classical computing limitations, to be analyzed in a manner applicable to other conditions. This provides a new basis for the development of more directed and effective diagnostics for physicians and therapeutics through academic and industry research.

“Qatalyst’s new community detection algorithm and QCI’s strong technical team have uniquely enabled IPQ to address several critical challenges in dealing with real world data including its inherent sparseness of data and its diversity, complexity and potential scale,” said IPQ’s Managing Director, Michael Liebman, PhD. “Working with QCI, IPQ has been able to address the need to integrate the true complexity of the patient, of the disease and of the practice of medicine.”

To learn more about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

About IPQ Analytics

IPQ Analytics, LLC (“IPQ”) is an emerging digital healthcare analytics company collaborating with patients, physicians, pharma and payors to optimally extract insights from the complexities that exist within real world healthcare. IPQ converts data into knowledge through use of its novel knowledge mapping of the patient journey uniquely incorporating how clinical history, lifestyle/environment, social/cultural/trust determinants and the practice of medicine impact that journey. IPQ’s ability to technically develop and stratify a patient journey (from health through disease) using “next generation phenotyping” (NGP), significantly improves clinical decision support, drug development and clinical trial recovery, reimbursement guidelines, and patient outcomes. IPQ’s disease agnostic approach is being successfully applied in multiple sclerosis, heart failure, breast cancer and prematurity/infant-maternal morbidity and mortality, to effectively address women’s health. For more information about IPQ, visit https://ipqanalytics.com/ .

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (OTCQB: QUBT) is focused on accelerating the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions. The company’s flagship product, Qatalyst, is the first software to bridge the power of classical and quantum computing, hiding complexity and empowering SMEs to solve complex computational problems today. QCI’s expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics has over a century of experience with complex technologies; from leading edge supercomputing innovations, to massively parallel programming, to the security that protects nations. Connect with QCI on LinkedIn and @QciQuantum on Twitter. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Quantum Computing (“Company”), and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," “aim to,” or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Qatalyst™ and QGraph™ are trademarks of Quantum Computing Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contacts:

Robert Liscouski, CEO

Quantum Computing, Inc.

+1 (703) 436-2161

Email Contact

Michael Liebman, PhD, Managing Director

IPQ Analytics, LLC

+1 (814) 659-5450

michael.liebman@ipqanalytics.com

Investor Relations Contact for QCI:

Ron Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

+1 (949) 432-7566

Email Contact

Media Relations Contact for QCI:

Seth Menacker

Fusion Public Relations

+1 (201) 638-7561

qci@fusionpr.com



