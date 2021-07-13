DPI Construction Management Announces New Vice President, Business Development

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPI Construction Management has announced Carolee Turner as the company’s new Vice President, Business Development. Turner brings over a decade of sales experience to the leaders in office space commercial construction.



“Carolee conducts business to a higher standard,” said Rick Perin, a Co-founder of the company. “Her approach aligns perfectly with ours as DPI drives forward as a catalyst for positive change and innovation within the commercial interiors sector.

“In welcoming Carolee to our team, DPI clients and partners in the industry are witnessing more bold steps taken to support our commitment to world-class service.”

Prior to joining DPI, Turner worked for a variety of businesses enjoying progressively senior positions throughout her career. Most recently, she led new business development at POI Interiors for the past three years. She also spent five years at Steelcase, the world’s largest furniture manufacturer, developing workplace strategies for her clients, and prior to that, spent five years with Xerox Canada earlier in her career.

“Over the past 12-16 months I was hearing so much buzz in industry about new initiatives DPI was launching. The more I learned about the company the more I saw that they are a super-charged, dynamic group who value the kind of energy and creativity I offer,” said Turner. “And I’m equally excited to be joining DPI because of the importance the company places on diversity, inclusion and belonging. It’s authentically who they are as a team, and it truly reflects the diversity of our clients and the world we live in today.”

DPI Construction Management

Co-founders Rick Perin and Elvio Di Simone established DPI Construction Management in 1998. The firm was founded based on an unmet need in the marketplace - for a more personalized construction experience built on trust, competence, and accountability. This still is what drives the company today, allowing it to prosper into a full-service, industry-leading firm of professionals servicing some of Canada’s largest companies. For more information, visit: https://dpiconstruction.com/

