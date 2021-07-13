Global Loudspeakers Market to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2026

New York, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Loudspeakers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151462/?utm_source=GNW

Future growth in the market is poised to benefit from the growing use of mobile phones for playing digital music and the ensuing rise in popularity of portable, smartphone and tablet speakers, and docking speakers with wireless/Bluetooth capabilities. Portable speakers and soundbars will magnetize growth, given their primary advantage of high quality sound in a small form factor. Continuous investments in product R&D efforts by manufacturers will also help sustain growth by acting as a catalyst for value added innovation in feature and performance improvement.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Loudspeakers estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Soundbars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.8% share of the global Loudspeakers market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026



The Loudspeakers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. With the rise of digital music, streaming has outpaced CD to become the dominant format. While physical music sales steadily declined between with the advent of MP3 and file sharing, on the other hand, digital music sales witnessed exponential growth. The digital format facilitates the creation of new business models such as the widespread adoption of music streaming services.



The need to wirelessly beam streamed music into every room in a home is driving demand for wireless speakers. Wireless speakers are the fallout of the massive rise of digital music and the resulting collection of music on hand-held devices which brought portability into the spotlight as a vital need. Portable speakers, smart speakers, and soundbars are poised to benefit from the growing use of mobile phones for playing digital music. The ensuing rise in popularity of portable, smartphone and tablet speakers, and docking speakers with wireless/Bluetooth capabilities is also expected to boost further growth prospects.



Subwoofer Speakers Segment to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026



In the global Subwoofer Speakers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$654.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$957.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$169.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 306 Featured)



Altec Lansing, LLC

Amaoto Industrial Co., Ltd.

B&W Group Ltd.

Bang & Olufsen

Bose Corporation

Boston Acoustics, Inc.

Cambridge SoundWorks

Creative Technology Ltd.

DEI Holdings Inc.

DEI Holdings Inc.

Focus Audio, Inc.

German Physiks

Harbeth Audio Ltd.

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Jean-Marie Reynaud

Klipsch Group, Inc.

Nortek Inc.

Polk Audio

QLN AB

Sammi Sound Tech Co Ltd.

Sonance, Inc.

Sonos. Inc.

SpeakerCraft, Inc.

Velodyne Acoustics, Inc.

VOXX International Corporation

Yamaha Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151462/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Loudspeakers: An Introduction

Market Outlook

Regional Market Analysis

Digital Boom and Growth in Music Streaming Drives Demand for

Wireless Speakers

EXHIBIT 1: Increasing Consumer Preference for Music Streaming

Drives Demand for Multi-Room Wireless Speakers for Streaming

Music from Cloud Servers: Global Number of Music Streaming

Subscribers (In Million) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2017,

2019, 2021 & 2023

Rise in Home Entertainment Spending Drives Opportunities

EXHIBIT 2: Global Number of SVoD Subscribers (In Million):

2015-2024

Competition

Loudspeakers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019

Soundbars (Product Segment) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Altec Lansing, LLC (USA)

Bowers & Wilkins Group Limited (UK)

Bose Corporation (USA)

Boston Acoustics, Inc. (USA)

Cambridge SoundWorks (USA)

Creative Technology, Inc. (USA)

Definitive Technology (USA)

DEI Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Sound United (USA)

Polk Audio (USA)

Harman International Industries, Inc. (USA)

Bang & Olufsen (Denmark)

KLH Audio (USA)

LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Philips North America Corporation (USA)

SpeakerCraft (USA)

Sonance (USA)

Sonos Inc., (USA)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

VIZIO Inc. (USA)

VOXX International Corporation (USA)

Klipsch Group, Inc. (USA)

Yamaha Corporation (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Live Music Concerts and Events Drive Demand for high

Quality Loud Speakers

EXHIBIT 3: Global Live Music Concert Sales in US$ Billion:

2015-2025

Increasing Use of High-Quality Surround Sound Systems in Movie

Theaters

Growing Population of Music Listeners & Rise of Mass-Market

Audiophiles Augments Business Prospects

Wider Availability of High-Speed Internet Amplifies Music

Listener Numbers

EXHIBIT 4: Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the

Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

EXHIBIT 5: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009,

2017 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic

Volume for Video, Audio and Others

Connectivity: A Critical Feature for Modern Speakers

Technology Advancements Drive Significant Improvements in

Speaker Systems

Consistent Advancements in Components Helps Improve Sound Systems

Researchers Develop Nanoscale Skin-Attachable Loudspeakers &

Microphones for Audio Output

AI-enabled Speakers and Use of Digital Assistants in Speaker

Systems Continue to Grow in Popularity

Development of Micro & Small Speakers and Innovative Designs to

Produce High Sound from Tiny Devices

Focus on High Quality Music and MQA Technology Drives Demand

for Quality Systems

Sleek, Unobtrusive, Visually Appealing Designs Gain Traction

Omnidirectional Speakers Grow in Prominence

Growing Focus on Environmental Stewardship Among Consumers

Drives Interest in Eco-Friendly Green Speakers

HVT Technology Gains Attention

Despite the Advent of Smaller and Lighter Speakers, Bulkier and

Larger Speakers Benefit from Better Performance Capabilities

Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers: A Key Beneficiary of At-Home

Entertainment

Growing Popularity of Assembled Speakers Drives Demand for

Standalone Subwoofers

In-Wall Speakers Gain Consumer Interest

Rise in Outdoor Living Trend Augurs Well for Outdoor Speakers

Soundbars: A Growing Threat to Traditional Loudspeakers

New Soundbars Set to Redefine User Listening Experience

Rise in Penetration of Thin, Flat Panel TVs Fuels Demand for

Soundbars

EXHIBIT 6: Global Sales of Flat TVs (In Million Units) for the

Years 2010, 2015 , 2020 & 2025

Increased Preference for Media Consumption on Smartphone

Devices Drive Demand for Docking Speakers

EXHIBIT 7: Growing Use of Smartphones for Music Listening to

Benefit Demand for Docking Speakers: Use of Smartphones for

Music Listening Presented as a % of Total Music Listeners in

Select Countries Worldwide for the Year 2019

EXHIBIT 8: Continued Strong Growth in Smartphone Sales Expands

the Addressable Market Opportunity for Docking Speakers:

Global Sales of Smartphones (In Million Units) by Region for

the Years 2019, 2020, and 2021

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

EXHIBIT 9: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

EXHIBIT 10: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

2000, 2020 & 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

EXHIBIT 11: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 12: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Rising Living Standards

Advent of E-commerce Boosts Sales of Loudspeakers

Penetration of e-Commerce in the US: e-Commerce Sales as % of

Total Retail Sales for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and

2018

Resolving Prevailing Issues: Critical for Future Success of the

Market

Counterfeit Products

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Declining Margins

Established Role of Headphones: Major Market Deterrent

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Loudspeaker: A Technical Exposition

Loudspeakers: A Technical Preview

A Peek Into Technology Lifecycle of Loudspeakers

Types of Loudspeakers



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Loudspeakers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Soundbars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Soundbars by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Soundbars by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Satellite/Subwoofer

Speakers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Subwoofer

Speakers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Subwoofer Speakers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Subwoofer Speakers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Speakers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Outdoor Speakers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Speakers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for In-Wall Speakers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for In-Wall Speakers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for In-Wall Speakers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Demand for Soundbars and Wireless Speakers on Rise

Competition

Distribuition Scenario

Loudspeaker Market in the United States (2019): Percentage

Market Share Breakdown of Leading Retailing Outlets

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,

Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Trillion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product

Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer

Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soundbars,

Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor

Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,

Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Trillion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product

Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer

Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers,

Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,

Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Trillion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product

Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer

Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soundbars,

Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor

Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Slim Designed Micro Speakers Gain Demand

Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,

Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Trillion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: China Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product

Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer

Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soundbars,

Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor

Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Loudspeakers by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,

Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Trillion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product

Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer

Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers,

Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,

Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Trillion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: France Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product

Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer

Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers,

Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,

Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Trillion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product

Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer

Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers,

Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,

Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Trillion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product

Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer

Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soundbars,

Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor

Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,

Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Trillion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: UK Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product

Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer

Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soundbars,

Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor

Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 52: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,

Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Trillion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product

Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer

Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soundbars,

Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor

Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,

Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Trillion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product

Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer

Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers,

Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Soundbars,

Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor

Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,

Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and

Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers,

Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Loudspeakers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Loudspeakers by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Soundbars,

Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor

Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,

Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and

Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers,

Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Loudspeakers

by Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,

Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Trillion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Australia Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product

Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer

Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers,

Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

India Witnesses Strong Demand Wireless Speakers

Table 70: India Current & Future Analysis for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,

Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Trillion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: India Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product

Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer

Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: India 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soundbars,

Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor

Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for

Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Soundbars,

Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor

Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: South Korea Historic Review for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,

Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and

Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers,

Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Soundbars,

Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor

Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Loudspeakers

by Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,

Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and

Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer

Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product

Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Loudspeakers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Loudspeakers by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Soundbars,

Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor

Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,

Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and

Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers,

Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Loudspeakers

by Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,

Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Trillion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Argentina Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product

Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer

Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers,

Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 88: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,

Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Trillion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Brazil Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product

Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer

Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers,

Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 91: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Loudspeakers by

Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,

Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Trillion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Mexico Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product

Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer

Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Trillion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151462/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________