Arcade1Up Unveils Retail Partnership for The Infinity Game Table at Best Buy

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of game night is here! The Infinity Game Table, created by Arcade1Up, is available for preorders through its retail partnership with Best Buy. The Infinity Game Table has modernized gameplay with its all-digital immersive around the table experience and simple, one-time set up.

“The Infinity Game Table is a brand-new game platform and category for consumers with endless possibilities and the potential to surface the next exciting new game,” said Tastemakers and Arcade1Up CEO Scott Bachrach. “After a challenging year apart, we’re excited to help friends and family get together for the ultimate game night. We’re just getting started, engaging new communities and audiences with Infinity Game Table.”

With more than 40+ games included on the device, consumers can look forward to its ever-expanding library of games available for purchase, activities and much more. Additional features include:

Iconic board game favorites – Play digital versions of classic Hasbro games such as Monopoly, Battleship, Sorry!, Connect 4, Operation, Yahtzee, Chutes and Ladders, with the option to access new games instantly through the online store and purchase other game favorites like Pandemic and Ticket to Ride.

Up to 6 players anywhere, anytime – All ages can gather to hold game night with friends and family at home and enjoy different types of games based on skill level. The product comes Wi-Fi enabled so users can also connect remotely through its Social Play+ feature with Safe Connect.

Adaptable home set up – Want to play on the living room table? No problem, the Infinity Game Table’s legs are easily removable, becoming an instant tabletop game board. With its impact and water-resistant hardware and screen, utilize as a table or play on a flat surface.

Durable high-res screen – A gorgeously crisp, vivid display provides realistic depth and texture to the products vast and expanding library of titles. Plus, users can relax knowing the surface is tough enough to withstand everyday impacts and spills.

Tactile feedback – Providing next level immersive gameplay, haptic feedback sensors accentuate everything from a roll of the dice to a victorious move.

Dynamic zoom – Each player has a personalized perspective, based on their position around the table.

Starting July 17, 2021, consumers can preorder the Infinity Game Table on BestBuy.com to bring home the product this summer. For more information on Arcade1Up’s Infinity Game Table, visit www.infinitygametable.com and Arcade1Up on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter).



TASTEMAKERS LLC | Arcade1Up

Tastemakers LLC is a leader in at home entertainment products. The company’s latest offering is its Arcade1Up brand of award-winning, innovative ¾ scale arcade cabinets with classic retro licensed games for the home. Arcade1Up’s classic titles include: Street Fighter, X-Men, Mortal Kombat, Atari, Pong, PAC-MAN, NBA Jam, Star Wars, Marvel Super Heroes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more. For more information, please go to arcade1up.com.

MONOPOLY, OPERATION, CONNECT 4, BATTLESHIP, YAHTZEE, CHUTES AND LADDERS and SORRY! are trademarks of Hasbro, Inc. (c) 2021 Hasbro.

