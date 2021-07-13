Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market to Reach US$9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180721/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Display Terminals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.4% CAGR to reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Interface Software segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.5% share of the global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.62% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Industrial PCs Segment Corners a 18% Share in 2020
In the global Industrial PCs segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$726.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 97 Featured)
- ABB Ltd.
- Advantech Co., Ltd.
- American Industrial Systems, Inc.
- Beijer Electronics, Inc.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Emerson Electric Company
- General Electric Company
- Honeywell Process Solutions
- Omron Corporation
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Autonomy-Connectivity-Electrification-Electronification Spur
the Importance of Easy-to-Use HMI in the Automotive Industry
EXHIBIT 2: Digital HMI to Witness Strong Penetration in the
Automotive Instrument Cluster Market Still Dominated by Analog
HMI: Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Market (In US$
Billion) by Type for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023
As In-Vehicle Connectivity & the Resulting Information Overload
Floods the Car, Driver Focused HMI Emerges into the Spotlight
EXHIBIT 3: As In-Vehicle Connectivity Solutions Grow in
Commercial Value, HMI Becomes a Key Engineering Essential
Vital for the Successful Design of Safe Connected Cars:
Global OEM Connected Car Solutions for Passenger Cars (In
000 Units) by Type for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2024
Digital Transformation in the Oil & Gas Industry Spurs Demand
for Advanced Panel HMI
Growing Importance of Digital Oilfield Accelerates HMI Demand
Active Integration of IIoT and M2M Communication in Oil & Gas
Infrastructure Widens Opportunities
EXHIBIT 4: As Digital Technologies Penetrate the Oil & Gas
Industry to Relieve Cost & Efficiency Pressures, HMI Draws
Increased Interest: Global Spending on Digital Oilfield
Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and
2023
Strong Penetration of Industrial Automation Concept Spurs
Growth of HMI
EXHIBIT 5: Unprecedented Rise in Investments on Industrial
Automation Brings HMI into the Spotlight for Controlling &
Monitoring Machines & Processes: Global Industrial Automation
Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 &
2026
HMI Technologies Take Center Stage in Industrial Automation
Ecosystem
PC-based HMI Remains Popular in Industrial Environments
Evolution of IoT Drives Robust Innovation in HMI Technology
EXHIBIT 6: Growing IoT Ecosystem Across Industries Bring the
Value of Intuitive HMI Designs Into the Spotlight: Global
Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years
2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Touchscreen Enhanced With Haptics & Ultra-Haptics: The Current
Focus Area for Innovation
Haptics Facilitate Seamless Interaction with Virtual Models
UltraHaptics Bring In New Era of Touchless Screens
HD Haptics Emerge to Enhance User Experience
Rising Demand for Mobility and Efficiency: Strong Growth Driver
for Mobile HMI Solutions
Multi-Modal HMI Gains in Popularity
Backlighting for HMI: ?Light Guide Film Technology? in Focus
From Graphical User Interface to Natural Language User
Interfaces, the Transition Has Begun
AR/VR Emerge as Attractive Technologies to Bridge the Current
Human/Machine Gap
Augmented Reality Makes Inroads into the Automotive HMI Market
with the Next Generation Automotive Grade Heads-Up Displays
AI Enabled HMI: From Science Fiction to Commercial Deployment
EXHIBIT 7: Intersection of Natural Language Processing (NLP) &
Artificial Intelligence Marks the First Step Forward in
Redefining HMI in the Age of Intelligence: Global AI in NLP
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2024
Affective Computing: The Future of all Emotional Human-Machine
Interactions
EXHIBIT 8: Developments in Affective Computing Bodes Well for
the Development of Next Generation Futuristic Emotionally
Aware HMI Solutions: Global Market for Affective Computing:
( In US$ Million) for the Years 2020, 2022 & 2024
Holographic HMI to Witness Strong Adoption in the Enterprise/
Industrial Sector
EXHIBIT 9: As the World Moves to the 3rd Wave of Mobility
Called Productive Mobility as Evidenced by the Explosion of
BYOW, Holographic HMI & Wearable HMI Will Witness Robust
Growth & Adoption: Global Market for Enterprise Wearables:
( In US$ Million) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2025
Chat Bots & Digital Assistants: A New Paradigm in HMI Waiting
to Disrupt the Market
EXHIBIT 10: Expanding Implementation of Conversational Bots
Underlines the Unleashing of Conversational UX as the HMI of
the Future: Global Chatbot Market (In US$ Million) for the
Years 2020, 2023, 2026 and 2028
