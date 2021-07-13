Dimensions Health Centres Expands Executive Leadership Team

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dimensions Health Centres (“Dimensions”), a psychedelic wellness company focused on integrating neuroscience with traditional healing practices, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with two new appointments.



Dr. Douglas Cook, Chair and Associate Professor of Neurosurgery at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, will join the company as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Cook will broadly oversee the clinical and therapeutic programming at Dimensions.

Dr. Cook subspecializes in cerebrovascular and skull base neurosurgery and traumatic brain injury in his clinical role at Kingston Health Sciences Centre. He is a faculty member in the Queen’s Centre for Neuroscience Studies where his research program is focused on brain network dynamics in health, disease, and recovery with a focus on stroke and minor traumatic brain injury. Dr. Cook’s work is centered around the use of multi-sequence MRI and the use of artificial intelligence and deep learning methods to merge structural, functional, and metabolic imaging metrics to formulate novel insights in brain function and disease.

Linda Griffin joins Dimensions as Managing Director of Hospitality and will be leading the design and creation of a luxurious, friendly and warm environment for guests to feel secure and comfortable in their retreat. Prior to joining the company, Ms. Griffin’s global hotel career included numerous leadership positions in regions such as the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Most recently, Ms. Griffin was responsible for leading the

opening of the Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, a 300-room luxury resort in Abu Dhabi.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Cook and Ms. Griffin, who are among the most respected in their fields, to the Dimensions family,” said Christopher Dawson, Chief Executive Officer of Dimensions Health Centres. “These important additions to our executive team represent two of the core principles underlying our mission at Dimensions, which are to provide our guests with a safe, therapeutically supervised option for psychedelic-inspired treatments, in a natural environment designed and curated by experts in hospitality.”

Linda Griffin added, “My 30+ years in the hospitality industry have taught me how crucial a guest’s physical environment and experiences are to creating a luxurious and restorative stay. I look forward to building a strong team culture to ensure that Dimensions’ guests enjoy effortless service, delicious food to nourish the body, and activities to support them during their retreat.”

“I look forward to helping design and execute novel therapeutic approaches to mental and physical well-being with the Dimensions Health team,” said Dr. Cook. “We all share the same enthusiasm for the potential of psychedelics to transform our understanding of mental health and generate overwhelmingly positive outcomes for patients.”

About Dimensions Health Centres

Integrating the latest developments in neuroscience and neurobiology to create a revolutionary approach to mental health and well-being, Dimensions Health Centres provides immersive, psychedelic and psychedelic-inspired nature retreats for education and transformational healing. Founded in Toronto in 2021, Dimensions is the founding funder of the Psychedelics Research Collaborative at Queen’s University. Retreat, reset, renew @dimensionshealing.

For more information, please visit: https://dimensionshealing.com/

