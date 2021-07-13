Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Participate at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

BURNABY, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation in a virtual fireside chat at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021.



Date: Thursday, July 15, 2021 Time: 10 am – 10:45 am Eastern Time Participants: Ian Mortimer, President and CEO | Dr. Simon Pimstone, Executive Chair of the Board

Additional details along with a link to the live webcast can be found on the “Investors” section of Xenon’s website at http://investor.xenon-pharma.com. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event for 30 days. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com .

