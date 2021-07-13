Global Wearable Electronics Market to Reach US$103.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wearable Electronics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180729/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$103.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Wristwear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.6% CAGR to reach US$51 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Eyewear segment is readjusted to a revised 27.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15.9% share of the global Wearable Electronics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 22.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Wearable Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.85% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$18.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.8% and 19.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$18.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Hearables Segment Corners a 4.8% Share in 2020



In the global Hearables segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$940.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 133 Featured)



Adidas America, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Google LLC

Nike, Inc.

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Sony Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Wearable Technology: The Transition from Science Fiction to

Reality

Historical Journey of Wearable Technology

Applications & Solutions of Wearable Electronics

Wearable Electronics Market: Expanding Applications of

Miniaturized, High Performance Wearable Devices Boosts

Prospects

Wrist-Wear Dominates Global Wearable Electronics Market

Consumer Electronics: The Largest End-Use Market

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Regions at the Forefront of

Future Growth

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Apple, Inc. (USA)

Bose Corporation (USA)

Epson America, Inc. (USA)

Fitbit, Inc. (USA)

Garmin Ltd. (USA)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)

Lifesense Group B.V. (The Netherlands)

Lumus Ltd. (Israel)

Misfit, Inc. (USA)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (USA)

ReSound (Denmark)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Shimmer Research, Inc. (Ireland)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)

Titan Industries Ltd. (India)

Vuzix Corporation (USA)

Xiaomi Corporation (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Internet Connectivity and Growing Consumer Demand for

Advanced Wearable Devices Fuels Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 1: Rapid Increase in Penetration Rate of Internet: 2018

Vs. 2009

Rising Number of IoT and Connected Devices Drive Growth in

Wearable Electronics Market

EXHIBIT 2: World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices

(in Million) for Years 2016, 2018E, 2020P and 2022P

EXHIBIT 3: Market Share Scenario of Connected Devices in Global

Internet of Things (IoT) by Geographic Region: 2019 & 2024

Growing Prominence of Wearable Tech in Healthcare Propels

Market Growth

EXHIBIT 4: Global Digital Healthcare Opportunity (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Chronic Diseases Management: A Key Focus Area

EXHIBIT 5: Need for Continuous Monitoring of Elderly Patients

as Part of Chronic Disease Management Drives Growth: Number of

People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019 and 2030

Rising Consumer Awareness about Health & Fitness Spells Growth

for Wearables

Potential Role for Wearable Electronics in Patient Monitoring

and Tracking Systems

Smart Clothing Gains Acceptance in Neonatal Monitoring

Wearables Technology Makes Diabetes Manageable

EXHIBIT 6: Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for

Wearable Electronics Market: Number of Adults (20-79) with

Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2019 and 2045

ECG Monitoring Wearables: A Promising Area of Growth

Increasing Significance of Wearables in Pain Management

Wearable Sleep Monitoring Technology

Wearable EEG Monitors

Smart Medical Textile Garments: An Emerging Area of Interest

Wrist Wear: A Revolutionary Wearable Phenomenon Fuels Growth

Hybrid Smartwatch Sales Drive Market Growth

Smart Glasses for Multiple Industry Applications

With Wearable Computing Gaining Mainstream Attention, the Time

is Ripe for Mobility in the Realm of Augmented Reality

EXHIBIT 7: Growing Technology & Commercialization Activity

Surrounding AR to Benefit Development of Smart AR Glasses:

Global Market for Augmented Reality Hardware, Software &

Applications (in US$ Million) for the Years 2015, 2018 &

2022

EXHIBIT 8: Global % Share Breakdown of Wearable AR Devices in

the Market by Form Factor (2019)

Activity Trackers to Lead Growth in Wearable Sports and Fitness

Devices Market

A Comparative Review of Popular Fitness Trackers

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth

EXHIBIT 9: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight,

Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

Smart Clothing Transforming the Wearable Technology Products

Market

Smart Fabrics: The Next Big Wave of Wearables

Novel Opportunities for Smart Fabrics across Various Sectors

Healthcare

Transportation

Sports & Fitness

Workwear

Microencapsulation & Nanotechnologies: Harbingers of Future Growth

Hearables, the Smart Headphones, Come to the Fore

Increasing Popularity of Wearables in Infotainment & Gaming

Industry

Enterprise Applications of Wearables Present Growth Potential

for Wearable Electronics Market

Wearable Technology Boosts CRM

Rising Adoption of Wearable Technology in Industrial Sector

Drives Growth

Cloud Computing Drives the Momentum in Wearable Electronics Market

Combination of AI and Wearable Technology Transforms the

Wearable Electronics Market

EXHIBIT 10: Global Market for Wearable AI in US$ Billion for

the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Development of Low Power Electronics: An Opportunity for

Wearable Electronics Market

EXHIBIT 11: Ultra-low Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery

Life of High-Performing, New Generation Wearable Devices:

Global Ultra-low Power Microcontroller Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

A Peek into Enabling Technologies

Technical Aspects of Wearable Devices

Sensor Integration for Advanced Wearable Technology

Battery Power: An Important Criterion for Success

Technology Advancements Power Wearable Electronics Market

Collaboration Vital for Innovations in Wearable Tech

Key Challenges Confronting Wearable Electronics Market

Common Issues with Wearable Electronics

Wearables Attract Venture Capital Funding



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Wristwear by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Wristwear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Eyewear by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Eyewear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Hearables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Hearables by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Bodywear by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Bodywear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Memory by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Memory by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Sensor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Sensor by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Display by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Display by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Connectivity by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Connectivity by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for PCBs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for PCBs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Components

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Components by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 29: World Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise &

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Enterprise & Industrial

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Wearable Electronics Market in the US: An Overview

EXHIBIT 12: Penetration of Wearables among Adults in the US:

Adult Wearable Users as % of Population

Americans Rise Up to ?Quantified Self?

Evolving Healthcare in the US to Drive Demand for Wireless Devices

Wearable Devices to Mitigate Medical Concerns of Elderly

Individuals

EXHIBIT 13: US Population Breakdown by Age Group (in %) for 2019

Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,

Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 35: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,

Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,

Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Wearable Technology Adoption on the Rise in China

EXHIBIT 14: Chinese Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis

(in %): 2019

Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,

Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 53: China Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,

Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,

Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: France Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,

Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,

Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 81: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Electronics

by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Electronics

by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and

Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Electronics

by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise &

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 88: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,

Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Memory, Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other

Components for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 93: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise &

Industrial and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Indian Wearables Market: A High Growth Sector

EXHIBIT 15: Indian Wearable Electronics Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,

Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Memory, Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other

Components for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise &

Industrial and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,

Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Memory, Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other

Components for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 105: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise &

Industrial and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 133

