Proactive news headlines including Golden Rim Resources, Ora Banda Mining, Nexus Minerals and ioneer

Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX:CCZ) (LON:CCZ) (FRA:7OR) has been granted a trading halt pending the release of an announcement relating to material exploration results. Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) continues to confirm multiple, broad, sub-parallel zones of gold mineralisation at its Kada Gold Project within Guinea’s Newmont gold resource area. Click here

Havilah Resources Ltd (ASX:HAV) (FRA:FWL) has received high-grade copper hits of up to 39 metres of 1.62% at East Kalkaroo as it continues to strengthen its large Kalkaroo Copper-Gold-Cobalt Project in South Australia. Click here

Boadicea Resources Ltd’s (ASX:BOA) exploration partner IGO Ltd (ASX:IGO) (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) (FRA:IDZ) has provided an update on its exploration activities over Boadicea’s Fraser Range nickel assets. Click here

Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) (FRA:M6N) directors have demonstrated their confidence in the company’s gold strategy by participating in the company’s share purchase plan (SPP) announced on June 8. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) has taken advantage of high copper prices by entering into unsecured A$ copper hedges with Macquarie Bank Limited. Click here

Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) has intersected further high-grade, broad porphyry gold at Crusader prospect within the Wallbrook Gold Project in Western Australia with multiple results returning more than 5 g/t gold within the mineralised zone. Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) (FRA:9MY) has started a fixed loop electromagnetic survey at the company’s 100% owned The Bull project in Western Australia. Click here

ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR) (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) (FRA:4G1) has awarded a major engineering and equipment contract for the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada to Danish firm FLSmidth. Click here

Fenix Resources Ltd (ASX:FEX) shipped just shy of 281,000 tonnes of iron ore from its WA Iron Ridge Project at an average price of US$185 per tonne during the June quarter. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has exercised its option to acquire a 75% interest in the Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia from Zebina Minerals Pty Ltd. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ) (OTCMKTS:MZZMF) (FRA:MA3) is advancing development activities across the Cape Ray Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada, with a suite of key environmental studies nearing completion. Click here

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) (FRA:RKN) is confident that the historic Mainfield system at Norseman Gold Project in Western Australia will extend mine life, after receiving high-grade drilling results up to 5.7 metres at 35.85 gold from an initial drilling program. Click here

Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) (OTCMKTS:AZRMF) has started initial exploration at its wholly-owned Barton Gold Project in WA’s Eastern Goldfields following the granting of an exploration licence. Click here

