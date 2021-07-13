SmartAxiom Inc Deploys Management and Security System for Renesas RA and RZ IoT Kits

Irvine, California, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartAxiom Inc, a subsidiary of Life on Earth Inc (OTC Pink: LFER), announced today that it has deployed a system that showcases how easy it is to securely manage RA Micro-Controller Units (MCUs) and RZ Micro-Processor Units (MPUs) from Renesas. Renesas, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, is a leading global source of MCUs and MPUs in millions of Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices across a broad range of applications such as home appliances, industrial machines, smart speakers, and medical equipment. SmartAxiom has developed an innovative light blockchain that can run on and among IoT devices to secure their identity and communication from endpoint to cloud. This secure device management deployment is free and easy to use for anyone with an RA or RZ evaluation kit.
Details on the functionality and use of the secure IoT device management system can be found at: https://www.renesas.com/us/en/products/microcontrollers-microprocessors/ra-cortex-m-mcus/ra-partners/smartaxiom-blockchain-technology. The system can be accessed and seen at: https://renesas.smartaxiom.com/#/login.
Kaushal Vora, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Global Ecosystems in the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas commented: “The security experts at SmartAxiom have developed a complete Renesas MCU and MPU hardware and software blockchain solution for smart buildings, industrial automation and logistics. The RA “end-point sensor - through RZ gateway - to cloud” solution is now a reality. Security is a difficult subject and SmartAxiom does the heavy lifting in this powerful collaboration. Now with this ready-to-use, out-of-the-box solution, our customers can rapidly deploy and manage secure IoT systems that just work.”
Trent Poltronetti, SmartAxiom VP Sales and Marketing added: “Security experts care a lot about ‘defense in depth’ and the excellent security features built into the Renesas RA MCU and RZ MPU families such as secure boot and crypto engine, make a great foundation for SmartAxiom’s endpoint-to-cloud IoT management and security solution. They also have impressive power capabilities at an excellent price point to enable compelling solutions for our joint customers in smart buildings, industrial automation and logistics.”
About SmartAxiom Inc.
SmartAxiom’s software manages and secures the Internet-of-Things (IoT) through patented, lite blockchain technology running among those devices at the edge of the Internet and enabling them to defend themselves. Our peer-to-peer distributed ledgers improve security, latency, reliability and manageability. We uniquely create the first true endpoint-to-cloud blockchain solution, while our IoT Smart Contracts manage NFTs and push intelligence to the edge. SmartAxiom technology is proving valuable in many verticals such as smart buildings, manufacturing lines and shipment tracking. It interoperates with enterprise systems such as IBM Blockchain and Microsoft Azure and is proven on many ARM and Intel based microcontrollers such as those from Intel, NXP, Renesas, Marvell, and Broadcom. https://www.smartaxiom.com
About Life on Earth Inc.
Life on Earth, Inc. (LFER) is a cloud enterprise software developer and a provider that enables rapid innovation that keeps the enterprise operations safe, compliant and manageable. The products were designed to help organizations innovate and modernize legacy systems while minimizing cost and risk of business disruptions and ensure regulatory compliance. For more information, please visit our corporate website - www.lifeonearthinc.com Investors and corporate inquiries, please contact: info@lifeonearthinc.com | (646) 844-9897
About Renesas Electronics Corporation
Renesas Electronics Corporation delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, infrastructure, and IoT applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
