Global Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market to Reach US$6.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329768/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Water, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Molten Salt segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.7% share of the global Thermal Energy Storage (TES) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 34.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Thermal Energy Storage (TES) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 34.22% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$694.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$694.8 Million by the year 2027.
Phase Change Material (PCM) Segment Corners a 30.9% Share in 2020
In the global Phase Change Material (PCM) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$416.8 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured)
- Abengoa Solar, S.A.
- Baltimore Aircoil Company
- Burns & Mcdonnell
- Caldwell Energy Company
- CALMAC Corporation
- DN Tanks, Inc.
- Dunham-Bush Holding Bhd
- EnergyNest AS
- Evapco, Inc.
- FAFCO, Inc.
- Finetex EnE Inc.
- Goss Engineering, Inc.
- McDermott International
- Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.
- Steffes Corporation
- TAS Energy Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329768/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Pandemic: A Looming Global Recession and Impact on
Energy Storage Industry
Superior Attributes and Multiple Benefits of Thermal Energy
Storage Technology Drive Widespread Market Adoption
Thermal Energy Storage (TES): Efficient and Economical Capture
of Energy during Lean Period for Fueling Cooling Needs of the
Peak Period
Expanding Share of Intermittent Renewable Energy Sources and
the Resulting Need for Energy Storage: The Fundamental Growth
Driver
EXHIBIT 1: Global Energy Production by Energy Source (2017,
2020, 2030 and 2040): Breakdown of Electricity (Billion
Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share for Petroleum, Nuclear,
Natural Gas, Coal and Renewables
EXHIBIT 2: Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable
Energy Sources Worldwide by Country
Booming Renewable Energy Sector Benefits Penetration of Energy
Storage Technologies
Energy Storage Technologies: Classification
Key Energy Storage Technologies & Applications for Electrical,
Chemical, Electrochemical, Mechanical and Thermal Energy
Thermal Energy Storage Vital for Development Efficient,
Disruption-Resistant Grids
Thermal Energy Storage: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Recent Market Activity
United States: The Single Largest TES Market
Developing Regions Offer Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential
for TES
Despite Competition from Latent Heat Storage, Sensible Heat
Technology Sustains Dominance
EXHIBIT 3: Various Thermal Storage Technologies: Brief Details
of Efficiency, Storage Time, Power and Capacity
Offering Better Alternative to Molten Salt Model, PCM Systems
Emerge as Fastest Growing Segment
Thermal Energy Storage (TES): Product Overview
Thermal Storage Technologies
TES Systems for Ice/Cool Storage
Solar Power TES Systems
Inter-Seasonal Thermal Storage Systems
Small-Scale Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Systems
High-Temperature Thermal Energy Storage
Full and Partial Thermal Energy Storage Systems
Thermal Storage Media
Competitive Landscape
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Drivers for TES Market
Market Restrains
CSP Combines with TES to Provide Grid Flexibility
Methods to Store Heat: Key Storage Means
Utilities: Largest & Fastest Growing End-Use Sector for Thermal
Energy Storage Systems
Energy Storage Market to Chart Growth Path in 2021 and Beyond
Need for Improved Energy Management amidst Increasing Demand
for Electricity Benefits Market Expansion
EXHIBIT 4: Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of
Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020,
2030 and 2040
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Power Sectors in China and
the US
Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for TES Systems
EXHIBIT 5: Global Spend on Smart Grid Technologies by Region:
(2014, 2017 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Cumulative
Spending for Asia-Pacific (incl. China), Europe, Latin
America, and North America
Growing Investments in Renewable Energy Projects Drive Strong
Demand for TES Solutions
EXHIBIT 6: Global Investments in Electricity Networks and
Storage (In US$ Billion): 2000, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2019
EXHIBIT 7: Global Grid Connected Energy Storage by Technology:
Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for 2014, 2017 and
2020
TES Gains Traction in Managing Inconsistencies of Wind & Solar
Power Generation
EXHIBIT 8: Global Levelized Cost (US$ Per MWh) of Energy
Storage Technologies in Utilities by Type: 2015 and 2030
EXHIBIT 9: Global Wind and Solar Installed Capacity (GW) for
the Years 2011, 2017, 2020 and 2022
TES Pairing with Solar Generation: Opportunities Galore for
Electric Utilities
Important Role of TES in Commercialization of Solar Thermal
Energy Plants
Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Lucrative
Market Growth Opportunities
TES Techniques Offer Increased Efficiency in Buildings
Demand for TES in HVAC & Refrigeration Systems on the Rise
TES? Energy Efficiency Augments its Application
TES Set to Address Peak Demand for Air Conditioning
Utility Load Factors
Stable and Secure Grid
Impact of Climate Change on Air Conditioning
Developments in Controls
TES Extends Cost & Energy Savings to Cold Storage Chains
Growing Investments on Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale
Adoption of TES Systems
EXHIBIT 10: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic
Region (2025E)
Educational Institutes Seek to Leverage TES to Achieve
Associated Cost Savings
Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Aid Market Growth
EXHIBIT 11: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
EXHIBIT 12: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Innovations & Advancements
Recent Select Innovations in Brief
Notable TES Innovations of Recent Past
Issues & Challenges: A Note on Factors Hampering Market
Prospects for TES Technologies
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage (TES)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Water by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Water by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Water by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Molten Salt by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Molten Salt by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Molten Salt by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Phase Change
Material (PCM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Phase Change Material (PCM)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Phase Change Material
(PCM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Sensible by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Sensible by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Sensible by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Latent by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Latent by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Latent by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermochemical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Thermochemical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Thermochemical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Utility by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Utility by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Utility by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial &
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Commercial & Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Commercial & Industrial
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
COVID-19 Crisis: US Energy Storage Market to Witness Reduced
Demand
The Urgent Need to Reduce Water and Electricity Consumption
Drive Strong Demand for TES Solutions
Thermal Energy Storage to Offset Escalating Electricity Cost
Different Types of TES Systems for Use in CSPs
Rising Number of Thermal Energy Storage Projects Benefit Market
Prospects
Efficiency of TES Highly Influenced by Climatic Conditions
New Emission Regulations Bodes Well for the Energy Storage
Solutions Market
NYC Utility?s Ambitious Plans for Energy Efficiency
Incentives under ConEd?s Demand Management Program by Storage
Technology
Long-term Outlook for Solar Energy to Drive Demand
Favorable US Policies to Improve Solar Power Generation
Capabilities
TES Solutions Offer Immense Potential for Earning Green
Building LEED Certification
Ice Cub & Ice Bear Energy Storage Systems: TES Innovations from
Ice Energy
Energy Storage Market in the US: A Macro Perspective
Current Value and Application of Storage Systems
Impediments to Energy Storage
Demand for Distributed Energy Storage to Surge despite the Crisis
Increased Focus on Distributed Storage in the State of California
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change
Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage (TES)
by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water,
Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the Years 2015,
2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and
Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage (TES)
by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years 2015, 2020 &
2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage (TES)
by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential for the Years
2015, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change
Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material
(PCM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water,
Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the Years 2015,
2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and
Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years 2015, 2020 &
2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential for the Years
2015, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Japan?s Focus on Renewable Energy Drives Healthy Market Growth
for TES Systems
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change
Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material
(PCM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water,
Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the Years 2015,
2020 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and
Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years 2015, 2020 &
2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential for the Years
2015, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Post COVID-19 Pandemic Slowdown, Energy Storage Industry in
China to Rebound
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change
Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material
(PCM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water,
Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the Years 2015,
2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and
Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years 2015, 2020 &
2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential for the Years
2015, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Europe?s Goal to Reduce Carbon Emissions Boost Demand for
Thermal Energy Storage
Three TES-based Approaches Proposed for Improving Energy
Efficiency
Potential of Thermal Energy Storage Undermined by European
Regulatory System
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change
Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material
(PCM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water,
Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the Years 2015,
2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and
Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years 2015, 2020 &
2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential for the Years
2015, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change
Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material
(PCM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water,
Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the Years 2015,
2020 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and
Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years 2015, 2020 &
2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential for the Years
2015, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Market Overview
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change
Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material
(PCM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the
Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and
Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years
2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential for the
Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change
Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material
(PCM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water,
Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the Years 2015,
2020 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and
Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years 2015, 2020 &
2027
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential for the Years
2015, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change
Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage (TES)
by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water,
Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the Years 2015,
2020 & 2027
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and
Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage (TES)
by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years 2015, 2020 &
2027
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329768/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________