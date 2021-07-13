Global Quantum Dot Solar Cell Market Share Will Reach USD 2,319.8 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Quantum Dot Solar Cell Market by Product Type (Quantum Dot Solar Cells, Quantum Dot Hybrid Solar Cells, and Quantum Nanowire Solar Cells), By Material (Cadmium-Based and Cadmium-Free) and By End User (Consumer, Commercial, Healthcare, Defense, Telecommunications. and Others): Global and Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Quantum Dot Solar Cell Market size & share expected to reach to USD 2,319.8 Million by 2026 from USD 758.1 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Quantum Dot Solar Cell Market: Overview

A quantum dot solar cell (QDSC) is a type of solar cell that employs quantum dots as the photovoltaic material. It is used in place of bulky materials like silicon or copper indium gallium selenide.

The solar photovoltaic market is one of the world's fastest-growing energy markets. The solar power industry will grow by a factor of ten by 2030. In order for solar energy to succeed, a new technology that can provide superior efficiencies while also lowering costs below standard silicon PV panels is required. Quantum dot solar cells have the potential to be that technology.

Increasing preferences for environmentally friendly energy sources, growing applications in the medical sector as well as in harnessing devices, an increase in research and development activities, and an increase in the use of quantum dot in high bandwidth operations are some of the factors that will likely boost the growth of the quantum dot solar cell market during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Adoption of nanotechnology, on the other hand, will boost various opportunities, leading to the growth of the Quantum dot solar cell market during the forecast period.

Industry Major Market Players

Green Science Alliance Co. Ltd.

Plasmachem GmbH

Zhijing Nanotech Co. Ltd.

Avantama AG

Quantum Solutions LLC

Crystalplex Corporation

Nanoco Group

Nanosys

Navillum Nanotechnologies

NN-Labs

Ocean NanoTech

Osram Licht

Samsung Electronics

Global Quantum Dot Solar Cell Market: Market Dynamics, Growth Factors and Opportunities Analysis

Increase in the use of quantum dot in high bandwidth operations

Increasing preferences for environmentally friendly energy sources, growing applications in the medical sector as well as in harnessing devices, an increase in research and development activities, and an increase in the use of quantum dot in high bandwidth operations are some of the factors that will likely boost the growth of the quantum dot solar cell market during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Adoption of nanotechnology, on the other hand, will boost various opportunities, leading to the growth of the Quantum dot solar cell market during the forecast period. Strict cadmium usage regulations will act as a market restraint for quantum dot solar cells during the forecasted period.

Quantum dot solar cells have the potential for solar, or photovoltaic, cells that reduce wasteful heat while maximizing the amount of solar energy converted to electricity. This is significant in terms of making solar energy more cost-competitive with traditional power sources.

Existing solar cells have conversion efficiencies as high as 33%, but production solar cells installed on roofs have a much lower efficiency on average. As a result, if quantum dot solar cells could be mass-produced at a low cost, they would be at least three times more efficient than currently manufactured solar cells. Quantum dot-based solar cells could convert more than 65 percent of the sun's energy into electricity.

Technological advancements have resulted in the production of quantum dot solar cells with high power conversion efficiency (PCE) and modified band tuning via dipole, density, and orientation of the self-assembled monolayers (SAMs). During the forecast period, demand for such QDSCs is expected to rise. The growing demand for highly efficient and low-cost quantum dots in hybrid solar cells for a variety of applications is also expected to drive the overall QDSC market.

Global Quantum Dot Solar Cell Market: Segmentation

The global quantum dot solar cell market is segregated based on product type, end-user, material, and regions. Based on product type, the quantum dot solar cell market is categorized into quantum dot hybrid solar cells, quantum dot solar cells, and quantum dot nanowire solar cells. Cadmium-based and cadmium-free are the further bifurcation of the material segment. Cadmium-free quantum dots have the potential not only for displays but also for a wide range of other applications, including solar cells. In addition, the report also classified the end-user segment into consumer, healthcare, defense, commercial, telecommunications, and others

North America is anticipated to lead global quantum dot solar cell market growth

North America will dominate the quantum dot solar cell market due to the adoption of advanced technology in the United States and Canada, as well as rising research and development activities, whereas Asia-Pacific will grow in the forecast period of 2021-2026 due to rising demand for environmentally friendly sources of energy, as well as the prevalence of investment in research activities in the region.

Browse the full report “Quantum Dot Solar Cell Market by Product Type (Quantum Dot Solar Cells, Quantum Dot Hybrid Solar Cells, and Quantum Nanowire Solar Cells), By Material (Cadmium-Based and Cadmium-Free) and By End User (Consumer, Commercial, Healthcare, Defense, Telecommunications. and Others): Global and Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/quantum-dot-solar-cell-market

The global quantum dot solar cell market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type:

Quantum Dot Solar Cells

Quantum Dot Hybrid Solar Cells

Quantum Dot Nanowire Solar Cells

By Material:

Cadmium-Based

Cadmium-Free

By End-user:

Consumer

Commercial

Healthcare

Defense

Telecommunications.

Others

