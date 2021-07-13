Appnovation Certified as a Great Place to Work® in Canada and the U.S.

VANCOUVER and NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appnovation is proud to announce that we have been certified as a Great Place to Work® in Canada and the U.S. after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute®.

Great Place to Work® – the global authority on company culture – determines the list each year through rigorous analysis of data from their proprietary Trust Index™ employee experience survey.

Appnovation ranks among the top companies in Canada and the U.S. when it comes to fairness, credibility, respect and pride. Most notably, more than 90% of employees say that people are treated fairly regardless of their age, race, gender or sexual orientation, over 83% felt that new, innovative ideas are celebrated, regardless of outcome, and 85% feel a sense of pride in the work they do at Appnovation.

“Being recognized as a Great Place to Work in both Canada and the U.S. is a testament to our people, our culture, and living our core values,” said Scott Wassmer, General Manager of the Americas, Appnovation. “What you see is who we are. We’re transparent with each other and our clients, and we consider diversity, inclusion, community and innovation essential elements of our vibrant culture.”

Appnovation provides a range of benefits and perks for employees, including competitive benefits packages, RRSP matching, MVP Awards (employee recognition program), wellness allowance, maternity/parental top up, flexible work arrangements, continued learning and development, and culture and social events.

The Great Place to Work® certification comes soon after Appnovation’s announcement as the 2021 Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness and 2021 Best Workplaces™ for Women.

Learn more about joining our team and view available roles here.

About Appnovation

Appnovation helps brands thrive through innovative, people-inspired experiences and solutions. By embracing the powerful combination of technology and agility, we seamlessly integrate strategy, experience, design, development and analytics.

We create standout digital experiences by collaborating with brands to understand the individual challenges and goals for every initiative. Focusing on our clients’ customers, we effectively combine empathy, evidence and real-world insight so that solutions are derived from truth and meaning. Appnovation is an award-winning team dedicated to inspiring possibility.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.