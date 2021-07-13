Array Technologies Appoints Supply Chain Veteran Ken Stacherski as Senior Vice President of Operations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) ("Array" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems used in solar energy projects, today announced that Ken Stacherski has been named Senior Vice President of Operations. In this role, Stacherski will oversee Array's global integrated supply chain strategy including raw material procurement, supply agreements, and manufacturing operations.



Stacherski is an accomplished global supply chain leader with over three decades of experience developing and leading world-class operations. He joins Array from Honeywell's aerospace division, where he most recently served as Vice President of Integrated Supply Chain. There, Stacherski was responsible for managing all aspects of the aerospace division's global operations, including manufacturing, quality, planning, sourcing, and environmental safety.

"Ken brings an impressive track record of managing end-to-end supply chains across various industries," said Stuart Bolland, Chief Operations Officer of Array. "Our scale and long-term supply agreements are significant competitive advantages. Ken's expertise will further strengthen these critical relationships and optimize our manufacturing operations for long-term growth."

Jim Fusaro, Array's Chief Executive Officer, added, "Our investment in people and technology continue to strengthen our leading position in the solar industry. Ken will be integral to our operations team, reinforcing our supply chain as one of our greatest strengths in order to provide the best products and services to our customers."

Prior to joining Honeywell in 2011, Stacherski was President & COO of Composite Technologies, where the Dayton Business Journal recognized him as a "Top 40 Under 40" business leader. He began his career with U.S. Manufacturing Corporation before spending 13 years with Ford Motor Company, where he held plant leadership roles of increasing responsibility, culminating in management of full plant operations. Ken holds a bachelor's degree from GMI Engineering and Management Institute and a master's degree in engineering management from Wayne State University.

"I am eager to collaborate with Array's exceptional team of solar tracking pioneers and innovators," said Stacherski. "I hope to draw on my years of operations and supply chain experience to further secure Array's position as a cutting-edge technology company."

About Array Technologies, Inc.

Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global technology company providing tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects as one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers a lower levelized cost of energy. The Company's focus on innovation, combined with its customer-centric approach, has helped achieve some of the industry's best returns. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America, and Australia. Contact us at arraytechinc.com or view our LinkedIn page.

