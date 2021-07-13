GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended July 10, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GA, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this week the Company crowned the winners in three events; Legends of Runeterra, Minion Masters, and our play-over-time Clash Royale Teams tournament. With a combined total of over 750 players registered, this was another great week for the competitive players that call GGToor home. We are continuing to expand capacity, and remain on track to offer 18 events a month by year's end! Our discord also continues to grow at a strong pace, and we expect to hit the 8,000 member milestone in the weeks ahead.

We were excited to present our $1,000 Minion Masters tournament this weekend, working with support from the game’s developer, BetaDwarf, along with Community Gaming and TEAM MANA FRENZY. BadAsAFish80 was at the helm of the Twitch Stream production, joined for commentary and analysis by Cosmic_Vortex42 and DfogoX. To maximize the viewer experience, the match play featured TEAM MANA FRENZY's dual-deck technology, enabling the viewers to see both player's hands in real-time.

This tournament was a 1v1 format with Dual Elimination brackets. In the winner's bracket, dragoN bested Set and Katt defeated DeathShoot to earn the right to face each other in the Winner’s Bracket Finals. Katt continued his perfect run for the day, sweeping Dragon 3-0 and punching his ticket into the Grand Finals without dropping a single game!

After dropping to the lower bracket, both DeathShoot and dragoN had some stiff competition but managed to make their way past the remaining competition and square off against each other in the Loser's Bracket Finals. Both players are top level competitors, but it was dragoN who was able to take the series, 3-1, forcing a rematch against Katt in the Grand Finals.

In game 1, dragoN’s Milloween deck featured the very rarely seen Gambler’s Ball, but it was not enough to break Katt's win streak. dragoN next queued with Mordar against Katt's Apep deck, and managed to blemish Katt's perfect day, finally securing a game win against him. The two went on to trade the next 2 games as well, tying the series at 2-2 and moving on to the deciding game of the match. Katt showed why his name is legendary in Minion Master circles, closing out the tournament with his Milloween beating dragoN's Apep - securing the match, and the first-place prize of $350! Congratulations Katt!

GGToor and Clash Pop came together to hold one of the biggest competitions organized with a French Association for Clash Royale. The competition had started back in mid-May with nearly 500 players on the roster of 44 teams. On July 10th, only 4 teams remained standing, ready to battle it out to earn their share of the cash prize pool! In the 3rd place match, Team Frostbite faced off against Silver Eagle Gaming. The skill of the German team was on full display, with Frostbite sweeping the series 3-0 to take home the third place prize.

In the Grand Finals, Team Psycho Esport battled it out against Raenn Esports. In the first matchup, Raenn Esport went up 2-0, but could not close out the match; Team Psycho Esport battled back and managed to reverse sweep, taking the first set! The second set was a closely fought battle, with TPE once again pulling out the win. Down 0-2, Raenn Esports found valiantly and both teams had a chance at victory, but TPE held on to complete their sweep and become the new GGToor Champions!

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you! You can choose between the Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, and Diamond Plan: https://GGToor.com/join.php. If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com, or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun! Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://GGToor.com/organizerlogin.php If you have any questions about our events visit our socials; Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q, Twitter https://twitter.com/GGToor/, Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/GGToor, and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming.

If your organization would like to be part of this growth and work with Shadow Gaming, contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register, log on to https://ggtoor.com/home.php. In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of GGTOOR, Inc.

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.,

John@ggtoorcorp.com

https://ggtoorcorp.com/