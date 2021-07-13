Public Sector E-Marketplace Adds 200 Government Agencies in 2021, Continuing Industry-Leading Growth as Governments Transition to Online Purchasing Processes

SEATTLE, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandStar , the leading online network for connecting businesses of all sizes to public sector opportunities, signed up 200 new government agencies in the first half of 2021, equaling the number of new government agencies added through all of 2020.



“The COVID-19 pandemic was a wake-up call for government agencies that hadn’t yet embraced technology to help streamline their business procurement processes,” said Ben Vaught, CEO of DemandStar. “The need was just as great on the supplier side, with a hunger for a way to easily connect with agencies for remote work in different states.”

COVID-19 continues to transform how governments purchase goods and services, and interface with businesses of all sizes. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DemandStar reports a 741% increase in government use of electronic bidding and an overwhelming 2588% increase in businesses who respond to electronic bids.

“Our marketplace is able to streamline these connections in a way that many may not have realized was possible with current technology,” said Vaught. “COVID has accelerated the trend towards digitization of government purchasing that has been on the backburner for many years.”

Over the past three years, DemandStar has become the nation’s fastest-growing business-to-government (B2G) marketplace, helping cities, schools, utilities, parks, fire stations and many other public organizations secure contracts with business suppliers nationwide. These contracts total more than $7 billion in value, with $1.8 billion in the first half of 2021 alone.

