GDA Capital Adds New Partners to Europe Disruptive Investment Summit

Toronto, Canada , July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDA Capital has added important new speakers and partners to its Europe Disruptive Investment Summit. Free TON, Multibank’s MEX Digital, and Defactor will be joining the two-day event that focuses on highlighting disruptive opportunities for the family office community in Europe. The summit will be held virtually and streamed live from the Crypto Convention Center in Decentraland on July 14th and 15th.

“Our new partners for the event are an important demonstration of how European family offices can benefit from this wave of innovation. Their fundamental value proposition is not tied to any geography or type of investor. We believe participants in the Europe Disruptive Investment Summit will benefit greatly from being exposed to their ideas and case studies.” – GDA Capital CEO and co-founder Michael Gord.

“MEX Digital is delighted to support this investment summit and share our vision with dozens of leading blockchain projects. As a regulated global crypto exchange and blockchain ecosystem, MEX Digital aims to create accessibility to the most progressive and sustainable financial instruments of our time. We will be sharing our knowledge of the crypto markets and discussing investing in blockchain with participants.” - Zak Taher, COO of MEX Digital.

“FreeTON has joined the Europe Disruptive Investment Summit to share ideas with like-minded entrepreneurs and discuss open-source solutions that can benefit our industry. We hope that this forum’s panels will lead to some insightful collaborations across various blockchain sectors.” - Vladimir Maslyakov, CTO, Minergate and one of the FreeTON initial members.

“At Defactor, we are working to bridge the gap between real world asset originators and Decentralized Finance. We're excited to share our thoughts on this panel on how DeFi and projects like Defactor will change Financial Technology for the better.” - Alejandro Gutierrez, COO, Defactor.

These new participants are disruptive projects in the cryptocurrency space. FreeTON is one of the largest open-source, community-driven networks that capitalizes on Telegram Open Network’s achievements on blockchain scalability. MEX Digital is developing one of the most progressive, integrated and regulated financial ecosystems’ in the world. Defactor is a leading integration and risk management platform to control DeFi liquidity. They will join other leaders in discussing blockchain technology’s impact on financial markets, real estate, securities, commodities, art, and lending.

The speaker list for the event includes global family offices and investment companies such as representatives from Transform World and WAMI Capital, Lion Hill Capital, and DLTx, as well as disruptive technology organizations such as AXIA, Elitium, DigitalBits Foundation, Zytara, NetBox, Pop Network and leading capital groups in Europe including Aero Capital, BridgeTower Capital, and Advanced Blockchain AG.

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital is a global organization that provides vertically integrated financial technology services to institutional investors and disruptive technology companies. We are the trusted advisor that bridges the gap between institutional capital markets and disruptive technologies.

About Free TON

Free TON is a fast, secure and scalable blockchain, which is capable of handling millions of transactions per second and is on a mission to drive wide adoption of decentralized solutions by millions of users. Unique features of Free TON include infinite sharding paradigm, instant hypercube routing, proof-of-stake mechanics to validate new blocks, ability to configure network parameters by voting, and more.

About MEX Digital

Backed by one of the largest financial derivatives organisations in the world, MEX Digital expands the MultiBank Group footprint into the realm of cryptocurrencies and blockchain. It is building a rapidly-evolving blockchain ecosystem which not only looks to advance the global finance system but to push the possibilities further to address societal and business challenges.

About Defactor

Established to bridge the gap between traditional and decentralised finance, Defactor provides a decentralised solution through which asset originators around the world can tap into a vast network of DeFi liquidity pools. Defactor is an easy-to-use integration and risk management platform to effortlessly control DeFi liquidity. It features tools to authenticate and onboard assets, liquidity pools covenants management, on/off ramp cryptocurrency and FIAT and strong governance and community support.

