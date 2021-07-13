Onit’s Newly Released Online App Catalog Represents 5,500+ Apps and Solutions Built on Apptitude

HOUSTON, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today announced that it has released its online catalog of Apps built on its no-code, workflow automation platform Apptitude. Any of these solutions and Apps can be made available to corporate legal departments looking to transform legal operations.



Over the past decade, Onit’s Fortune 500 customers, partners and employees (the Onit Nation) have created more than 5,500 Apps and 130 solutions for legal departments as well as other departments across an enterprise, including HR, sales, accounting and marketing. This catalog represents the innovation of the Onit Nation, listing modern Apps and solutions that accomplish everything from tracking data privacy breach incidents to trademark renewals to gift and business entertainment approvals.

“Our App catalog illustrates how Apptitude and our business intelligence platform Precedent provide a blank slate of process and automation opportunities. In less than an hour, you can build an App that automates a crucial process for corporate legal and across the enterprise. With no-code platforms, no fee for additional users and a consistent user experience that encourages adoption, Apptitude and Precedent have limitless potential,” said Eric M. Elfman, CEO and co-founder of Onit.

Process Is Everything

Onit’s co-founders started the company 10 years ago with the belief that process is everything. Automating and streamlining processes within corporate legal and across departments give in-house counsel the ability to jettison manual tasks and focus on practicing law.

The App catalog serves as inspiration for corporate legal leaders looking to transform operations one App at a time. It details Apps and solutions that reach into accounting, procurement, finance, enterprise operations, administrative, HR, IT, legal operations, marketing, IP, risk and compliance.

Some examples of creations listed in the App catalog include:

The vendor and law firm diversity tracking App helps internal teams gather diversity statistics from law firms and vendors to track and manage compliance with corporate policies and diversity goals.

The whistleblower App provides an anonymous intake of any alleged activities brought in by employees. It organizes, assesses and manages whistleblower allegations in a secure, centralized and workflow-driven solution.

The trade secrets access management App maintains accurate records of who has access to which trade secrets or components of trade secrets within an organization. It streamlines the process of securing them upon an employee’s departure.

The mentorship and career development App creates a more formal method of linking mentors to mentees and tracks opportunities for career development, both inside and outside of an employee’s current role within an organization.

Innovation Without the Need for Highly Technical Skills

Onit Apptitude, a workflow and business process automation platform, and Precedent, the company’s artificial intelligence platform, accommodate solutions as complex as contract lifecycle management or as simple as automating a routine task for a handful of stakeholders. Apptitude powers digital transformation with its Process Builder, a visual interface that allows users to build and manage business logic and workflows using a drag-and-drop interface. Builders configure business logic by dragging and dropping actions and groups of actions exactly where they need to go. Building new workflows is intuitive and only takes minutes for experienced builders to learn.



Onit Certifications

Onit’s formal certification program provides an easy-to-navigate framework for both securing and quantifying App and solution-building expertise on its platforms. The program is comprised of tracks that include Apptitude, enterprise legal management and contract lifecycle management. To discover more about Onit certifications and training, visit here.

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management and legal holds, the company operates globally and helps transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. Onit helps customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.

