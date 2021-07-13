SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Barr Law Group Investigating GOEV, SKLZ, MFQTX, and DSPIX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Barr Law Group is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Canoo Inc., Skillz Inc., AMG Veritas Global Focus Fund Class I, and BNY Mellon Institutional S&P 500 Stock Index Fund Class I. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@barrlaw.com or call (619) 400-4966.



Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV, GOEVW) Accused of Misleading Investors

Barr Law Group is investigating Canoo Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law by the company’s officers and directors. Investors of Canoo Inc. (f/k/a Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV) filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. According the complaint, the Company misled investors by misrepresenting and/or failing to disclose that: (i) the Company's engineering services segment was not a viable business, would not provide meaningful revenue in 2021, and would not reduce operational risk; (ii) that the Company would no longer be focused on its subscription-based business model; (iii) the Company did not have partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and no longer engaged in the previously announced partnership with Hyundai, contrary to prior statements; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. If you are a current shareholder of Canoo Inc, you may have standing for certain shareholder rights claims and remedies. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Barr Law Group is investigating Skillz Inc. regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders, related to recent transactions and/or events at the company. Investors who purchased the company's securities and still own their shares are encouraged to contact the firm. To learn more about this investigation and your rights as a Skillz shareholder, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

AMG Veritas Global Focus Fund Class I (NASDAQ: MFQTX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Barr Law Group is investigating AMG Veritas Global Focus Fund Class I regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

BNY Mellon Institutional S&P 500 Stock Index Fund Class I (NASDAQ: DSPIX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Barr Law Group is investigating BNY Mellon Institutional S&P 500 Stock Index Fund Class I regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Barr Law Group is a boutique law firm consisting of highly experienced and specialized litigators who represent investors in securities litigation and corporate governance matters.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:
Leo Kandinov, Partner
leo@barrlaw.com
619-400-4966
501 W Broadway Suite 800
San Diego, CA 92101
www.barrlaw.com

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

