Major Applebee’s Franchisee, Apple Core Enterprises, Chooses Landed App To Accelerate Hiring As People Head Back to Restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landed , which provides the first mobile app connecting hourly food and retail workers with local employers, announced today that Apple Core Enterprises has turned to its app to help find high-quality candidates during the current hiring rush. Apple Core is a major Applebee’s franchisee with 22 locations across North Dakota, Minnesota, Arizona, and southern California.



Prior to choosing Landed, Apple Core was relying on traditional job boards and posts through ATS (Applicant Tracking Software) to find job candidates, but found certain markets to be consistently challenging.

“Even before COVID-19, staffing across our restaurants was a top priority,” said Tom Weaver, Director of Field HR at Apple Core Enterprises. “With Landed’s app we’ve been able to change the mindset of our General Managers to a more proactive one when it comes to recruiting, and we are engaging with better-qualified candidates who may not have considered Applebee’s before but are a great fit for our organization. We are also reaching more female applicants through the Landed app, because other older systems have skewed toward men, and we’re excited to reach a more diverse candidate pool using Landed’s intelligent matching technology.”

Vivian Wang, founder and CEO of Landed, said, “Apple Core Enterprises is a great example of a company that is going beyond job boards and traditional software tools to really find the right candidates for their team. The Landed app will help them reach a more diverse group of candidates; it’s exciting to hear they are finding more female applicants through the app. Landed’s technology will also be able to help them reach their hiring goals and also track things like turnover across their locations. For us as a company, we are also excited about expanding into new geographies like North Dakota as we continue our growth into new markets.”

