PM Hotel Group Expands Leadership Team Strengthening for Continued Growth

Chevy Chase, Md, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Hotel Group today announces the promotion of Jennifer Diamond Haber to Senior Vice President, Brand and Communications. In this newly expanded role, she will continue to lead communications and will add strong brand development and management expertise to the senior leadership team as the company continues to grow its lifestyle and luxury portfolio.

Diamond Haber has more than 20 years of communications and brand experience. While Vice President/Managing Director at MSLGROUP, she led B2B and B2C communications and experiential marketing for a diverse group of consumer and travel clients including Feld Entertainment, Disney on Ice, Emirates Airlines and Marriott International. Her expanded responsibilities now include bringing PM Hotel Group’s branded and independent hotels to life, pushing boundaries, curating extraordinary guest experiences, and ultimately adding owner value.

“We’re in the midst of a transformation in travel. Experience-first hospitality and tech-enabled service together with compelling, original storytelling that connects people and place will drive guest preference and profitability. Jennifer’s combination of creativity, communications savvy, and analytical thinking are already positioning the company for successful innovation as we continue to develop the unique identities of our properties and produce memorable experiences for our guests,” said Joseph Bojanowski, President and CEO of PM Hotel Group.

Jennifer has a proven ability for executing results-driven communications strategies, integrated experiential activations, and partnerships that strengthen brands. In this expanded role she will also be responsible for refreshing and reimagining existing hotels and concepts to ensure they continue to evolve and attract new audiences including the upcoming launch of a new visual identity, refreshed brand platform, and fresh creative suite including an updated website for the iconic and award-winning HOTEL DU PONT. The hotel’s new restaurant, Le Cavalier, was recently named Best Historic Restaurant by the prestigious Historic Hotels of America; the property has also been nominated for 2021 accolades with Travel + Leisure, Conde Nast Traveler, Hospitality Design, and United Airlines Hemisphere’s magazine. PM Hotel Group’s other recent projects also included the launch and refresh of four bar and restaurant concepts at the oceanfront Wave Resort in Long Branch, New Jersey, prior to the summer season.

A trusted partner and preferred management company for Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, and IHG, PM Hotel Group operates with an entrepreneurial management style and dedication to owners’ objectives. Offering personalized service and a collaborative, dynamic approach makes PM Hotel Group nimble, able to pivot as circumstances change and optimize profitability.

ABOUT PM HOTEL GROUP

A Top-15 hotel management company, PM Hotel Group has over two decades of experience building relationships with brands, partners, and third-party hotel owners. We have participated in the development and acquisition of more than $3 billion in premium-branded and independent hotel properties across the United States. As an operator, PM Hotel Group is committed to its core values of respect- for one another, our guests and the planet. We manage with a dedication to sustainability, a tradition of teamwork and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. At PM Hotel Group we know that our people are our greatest resource. By focusing on our associates and the communities in which we work, we deliver strong performance for our owners. Learn more at pmhotelgroup.com

