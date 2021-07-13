The CanCoin Launches to Solve Market Friction and Monetization in The Legal European Cannabis Market

STOCKHOLM, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) ––

Technicorum Holdings, a DeFi advisory group specializing in digital assets like KingSwap, along with European crowdfunding expert Daniel Daboczy, with David Bonnier and Amaury de Poret, the co-founders and investment managers of Enexis, one of the first cannabis investment companies in Europe, today announced the upcoming tokensale and launch of The CanCoin. The CanCoin is a cannabis token designed to solve market friction and monetization in the European cannabis market and to help build blockchain-based solutions for the legal, fast-growing cannabis industry.

The CanCoin solves key market issues such as the lack of transparency, poor tracking of the supply chain, mistrust in monitoring systems for both products and patients, as well as reticence of financial institutions to service the European cannabis market. In response, The CanCoin uses blockchain to streamline payments and processing, management of inventory and medical cannabis cards, patient monitoring, and tracking from seed to shelf. As well, it introduces NFTs and DeFi into the ecosystem.

Technicorum provides its trusted expertise in managing DeFi projects while David Bonnier and Amaury de Poret will provide access to its diverse portfolio of cannabis opportunities within the European market and market expertise. Daniel Daboczy, founder of the fastest-growing equity crowdfunding platform in Europe and CEO of Technicorum Holdings, will add his crowdfunding and marketing expertise, connecting investors and entrepreneurs, as well as helping to project manage the IDO and solution development. Additionally, several key people in the blockchain, finance and cannabis industry have joined as advisors or investors.

“The European cannabis market has fallen far behind North America, which has demonstrated how cannabis tax revenues and profits can create more opportunity,” said Daniel Daboczy, CEO of Technicorum Holdings. “TheCanCoin is not only a chance to catch up, but truly maximize the opportunity in Europe while ensuring a secure and serious approach to this fast growing industry and expected wave of legalization. We believe that the legal cannabis industry will benefit from its own industry currency paired with some of the best technology available. These tools will accelerate this fast growing industry even more. ”

“Europe has a huge addressable cannabis market that has gone largely untapped due to legislation and restrictions,” said David Bonnier, Co-Founder of Enexis AB. “With the global legal cannabis spending forecast expected to reach over $70 billion by 2025, we believe TheCanCoin can bring a significant amount of this profit share to the European market.”

TheCanCoin will have a finite supply of 420 million coins issued starting August 22, 2021. For more information, please visit www.thecancoin.com





ABOUT THE CANCOIN

The CanCoin is a cannabis token designed to address friction and monetization within the growing legal European cannabis market. Supported by the investment and management teams of Technicorum Holdings and Enexis AB, as well as Daniel Daboczy, the CanCoin solves key market challenges using blockchain, along with NFT and DeFi elements. The CanCoin streamlines payments and processing, inventory management, patient monitoring, medical cannabis cards and tracking from seed to shelf. For more information, please visit:

ABOUT TECHNICORUM GROUP

Technicorum Group comprises of several subsidiaries, some of which are regulated, specializing in various verticals in the Digital Assets space, with a one-stop-shop capability to launch, incubate and bring to the global market any blockchain, digital asset, fintech, NFT, DeFi etc project, and is primarily responsible for the KingSwap project, with references of over 100 ICO’s worked on in the past 4 years through its subsidiaries.

