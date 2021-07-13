AXIA Telecom Launches Encrypted Smartphone to Further Enhance AXIA Ecosystem Capabilities

British Virgin Islands, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIA Telecom, part of the AXIA Project and its continually expanding ecosystem of diverse organizations and decentralized applications, has announced a one of a kind, encrypted smartphone. The device can be utilized globally providing individuals the maximum level of secure communication with the ability to earn constant rewards while simultaneously driving even greater value into AXIA Coin itself.

AXIA Telecom is also set to provide emerging markets with greater accessibility to better internet connectivity, communication services, as well as open the door to the entire AXIA Ecosystem to help change the economic paradigm in those regions. In this way, the AXIA phone is designed as an all-in-one portal for emerging markets into a democratic economy.

Users of the AXIA-branded phone will be treated to all the popular features of the industry-leading counterparts, plus the added benefits of integration with the AXIA Ecosystem with the privacy and security that an encrypted smartphone provides. The device is being offered to the public at a fraction of the cost of other devices that provide less in terms of overall security.

Moreover, the phone will cater to AXIA participants who are mindful of the importance of privacy. It will count on key encryption features such as Trusted Execution Environment security zone data isolation, encrypted storage of sensitive data, terminal data channel encryption and the ability to switch global networks at any time. All of these features will be included in the phone at no extra cost.

The project will also provide affordable global connectivity with the use of international SIM cards to AXIA community members without contractual obligations. The ultra secure phone will be made available exclusively online with a variety of monthly plans for individuals and businesses around the world in Q4 of 2021.

AXIA Telecom CEO Winter Liu confirmed that “the new AXIA encrypted smartphone will not only give users the ability to communicate securely, but will also offer them savings on data, SMS and phone calls as well as either eliminate or significantly reduce roaming charges; as it is designed to be accessible for everyone. The smartphone is a very simple device that gives people the means to connect with others all over the world safely and securely - bringing them together and empowering unlimited connectivity to transform our lives in the near future.”

With the seamless integration into the AXIA Ecosystem, the users will have access to over 17 applications and platforms that include services such as a decentralized digital banking portal and a privacy-focused search engine.

These are all part of AXIA’s participatory economy where users create and receive value simultaneously through decentralized activity, underpinned by the network’s native token AXIA

Coin. All AXIA Ecosystem applications, as well as the applications partners to the project, will come preloaded on the phone and will allow users to earn rewards simply for communicating and conducting many of the activities they do everyday.

“The AXIA team is excited to bring AXIA Telecom to market and offer the AXIA encrypted smartphone as part of the ecosystem. The smartphone will provide users with secure communications, cost savings, and unlimited access to AXIA’s participatory economy and the entire suite of services, offerings and applications in which users can create and receive value simultaneously through their decentralized activity – activity that can transform our lives for the better in the near future. Furthermore, AXIA Telecom will position itself as one of the organizations in the AXIA Ecosystem to work with governments and humanitarian aid organizations to provide countless opportunities for economic development and growth that would otherwise never be available.” – AXIA Founder Nick Agar

Pre-orders for the phone will start on the AXIA Coin website prior to the end of July, 2021.





About AXIA

AXIA Coin is an asset-supported global currency, utilizing innovative blockchain and smart contract technology standards to upend traditional financial structures, lower participant costs and advance a more equitable and inclusionary economic model on a global scale. As a network, AXIA integrates multiple complementary applications and platforms that will pioneer the pace of the decentralized economy to drive mainstream adoption in improving business processes globally. The currency provides sophisticated solutions that serve as an ideal replacement to the fiat payment system and also improve on the existing cryptocurrency models.





