Legal Industry Veteran Mark Wilcox Joins QuisLex to Support Company’s Continued Growth

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal service provider long recognized as a pioneer in the industry, announces legal industry veteran and sales leader Mark Wilcox has joined the company as its vice president of global sales.



Widely respected in the legal industry, Wilcox brings to QuisLex 30 years of sales leadership success across multiple industries. Wilcox has 15 years’ experience as a sales executive in the legal software and services industry and spent 10 years managing sales in the eDiscovery space and three years in legal and cybersecurity compliance. He received his Bachelor of Science from Oregon State University and has taught sales training and public speaking courses through Dale Carnegie and Miller Heiman. “Having worked with QuisLex as partner, I was always impressed with their agility and focus on meeting customer needs. I’m thrilled to work with this team directly!” says Wilcox.

QuisLex has seen significant growth both in its managed document review and corporate services verticals, including M&A, contract drafting and negotiation and regulatory compliance, and recently expanded its onshore corporate services team. In his new role, Wilcox is expected to focus on the continued expansion in these areas.

“We’re excited to have Mark join our senior team during a period of significant growth and innovation here at QuisLex, particularly as we look to constantly reimagine solutions that address real business challenges for law firms and legal departments at the world’s largest corporations,” says Ram Vasudevan, CEO of QuisLex.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 Alternative Legal Service Provider, the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider and the IACCM as its Outstanding Service Provider for contract management solutions. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a minority business enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for QuisLex

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1f969ab-1f02-489a-a44e-81f7bc36712c