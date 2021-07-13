omniX Labs Raises Seed Funding Round of $2.9 Million

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- omniX Labs today announced a $2.9 million seed funding round to accelerate expansion and technology development. The oversubscribed seed round includes investment from C2 Ventures, EverWash and Newark Venture Partners, among other investors.



omniX Labs’ delivers analytics for businesses in the physical world serving consumers in-and-around their vehicles, including quick serve restaurant and retail drive-thrus, car washes and oil & lube shops. To date, the company has focused on the car wash industry for its SaaS subscription service, which more than 1,200 locations across the U.S. subscribe.

“We have proven the opportunity to derive intelligent, actionable analytics in the real-world through our platform tied into businesses existing on-location camera systems,” said Anoop Kanthan, CEO and co-founder of omniX Labs. “While a valuable first step, we have just scratched the surface as to the opportunity for businesses to not only leverage analytics derived from physical locations, but glean insights to drive forward in new, unique and innovative ways.”

omniX Labs’ platform synthesizes interactions at businesses with brick-and-mortar locations delivering analytics to better understand, target and upsell customers. In addition, the SaaS subscription service enables businesses to predict future sales and demand patterns, while reducing fraud and gaining operational efficiencies.

“C2V invests in software productivity tools that provide immediate ROI for multi-billion-dollar legacy industries. omniX Labs fits our thesis perfectly and marks the first investment of our second fund,” said Chris Cunningham, founding partner of C2 Ventures. “Analytics in the digital world are the norm, but in the offline world they are a challenge. The team at omniX Labs has cracked the code in an innovative, cost-effective way, and the addressable market in front of them is massive.”

“omniX Labs has proven its technology works and the analytics are not only improving subscribers’ businesses, but driving increased sales at an impressive clip, while improving operational efficiencies,” said Scott Caplan, CEO of EverWash. “Since we partnered together, Anoop and the entire team’s passion, drive and execution, has been nothing short of flawless.”

About omniX Labs

omniX Labs leverages vehicle analytics for business. The company’s B2B SaaS subscriptions service delivers analytics for businesses in the physical world serving consumers in-and-around their vehicles. omniX Labs’ platform synthesizes vehicle interactions at businesses with brick-and-mortar locations to better understand, target and upsell customers, while predicting future sales and demand patterns, and reducing fraud and gaining operational excellence. Learn more at: https://www.omnixlabs.com/.

CONTACT:

Steve Stratz

Relevanz Public Relations for omniX Labs

206.300.9134

steve@relevanzpr.com