NBC Olympics Selects Ad Management Provider For Its Production of Tokyo Olympics

STAMFORD, Conn., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected Innovid to provide ad management solutions for its presentation of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, which will take place in Tokyo, Japan, from July 23 through August 8. The announcement was made today by Dan Lovinger, EVP of Ad Sales for NBC Sports, and Tal Chalozin, CTO and Co-Founder of Innovid.



Innovid will manage third-party ads across NBC Olympics’ leading CTV apps, including NBC Sports and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, using the Innovid-powered Olympics Ad Manager. The service will be powered by Innovid as part of a new Olympics advertising suite, including NBCUniversal’s previously announced Olympics Ad Engine, which applies human curation, machine learning and computer vision to historical Olympic Games ad performance and data, and applies these learnings to new scripts, storyboards, or rough cuts of ads to make suggestions on how these ads can be modified for greater impact.

As a part of this partnership, NBCUniversal advertisers will have access to:

Streamlined campaign management: Innovid third-party ad serving reduces manual workflows and provides full control to launch campaigns or execute creative swaps through the intuitive web-based Olympics Ad Manager, including real-time status updates for full 24/7 campaign visibility.

Innovid third-party ad serving reduces manual workflows and provides full control to launch campaigns or execute creative swaps through the intuitive web-based Olympics Ad Manager, including real-time status updates for full 24/7 campaign visibility. Short turnaround times: Using Innovid ad serving reduces turnaround times from days to hours, allowing brands to quickly upload new creative and perform swaps, a critical element of creative control for an extremely fast-paced media environment.

Using Innovid ad serving reduces turnaround times from days to hours, allowing brands to quickly upload new creative and perform swaps, a critical element of creative control for an extremely fast-paced media environment. MRC-accreditation: Innovid’s platform is the only buy-side ad server in the market to receive MRC accreditation for OTT impressions, including the filtration of invalid traffic.



“As an independent ad server built for television, Innovid is making a big investment in the technology to power this next wave of streaming content—live TV,” said Chalozin. “As the entry point for the marketing community into the Olympic Games, we’re excited to solve for the complexities of live TV on streaming and the opportunity to continue raising the bar for AVOD with NBCU.”

“We are committed to offering our viewers and partners alike the best possible ad experience and every can’t-miss moment across all screens,” said Lovinger. “With Innovid supporting this year’s Olympic Games, we are thrilled to be doing just that, ensuring a pristine ad experience for consumers and a seamless process for our marketing partners.”



About NBC Olympics

A division of NBC Sports Group, NBC Olympics is responsible for producing, programming and promoting NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games. NBC Olympics is renowned for its unsurpassed Olympic heritage, award-winning production, and ability to aggregate the largest audiences in U.S. television history. NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2032. NBC Olympics also produces thousands of hours of Olympic sports programming throughout the year, which is presented on NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

About Innovid

Innovid is the only independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television. We use data to enable the personalization, delivery, and measurement of ads across the widest breadth of digitally enabled channels in the market including TV, video, display, social, and OOH. Innovid serves a global client base of brands, agencies, and publishers through over twelve offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

