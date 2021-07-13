Maritime Industry Leader Joins ARES Security to Accelerate Global Maritime Sales

Vienna, Virgina, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARES Security Corporation (ARES) is proud to announce the appointment of Luke Ritter as Senior Vice President for Maritime Solutions. Mr. Ritter takes the helm of the maritime practice at ARES as the firm continues an aggressive expansion of its global critical infrastructure protection business. His 25-year track record of proven success in the Maritime Industry, and legacy reputation as an innovative security problem solver, will provide immediate benefit to ARES clients. Ritter will focus on aggressively expanding the ARES security software footprint in the global maritime market. Global maritime security risks are evolving, at an increasing rate. ARES has an opportunity to rapidly expand its maritime business portfolio – and Luke Ritter has been hand-picked to lead this initiative.

In his last assignment, Mr. Ritter led new business initiatives as Vice President of Business Development and GM Middle East at HALO Maritime Defense. Ritter’s security and defense experience includes serving as the CEO of Fraser Optics, a defense manufacturing firm that produces military-grade technology for warfighters and law enforcement officers. He also worked closely with The Honorable Tom Ridge, former Governor of Pennsylvania and the first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, as Executive Vice President at Ridge Global.

“As we searched for the right person to accelerate our maritime business, I realized that Luke checked all of the boxes: proven executive leadership success; expert-level knowledge and experience in the maritime industry; deep security technology background; and top 1% success as a sales and business development professional,” said Ben Eazzetta, CEO of ARES Security Corp. “Understanding our customer’s core security requirements is one of the things we do best at ARES, and Luke brings that credibility to our maritime clients as a former U.S. Naval Officer, and internationally recognized maritime security industry leader.”

Ritter is a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and holds an M.B.A from Old Dominion University. He is the co-author of Securing Global Transportation Networks (McGraw Hill 2006), and has been published and quoted in Maritime Executive, Security Management, Directors Monthly, Journal of Commerce, Oil & Gas News, and Cargo Security International.

“Risk management requirements in the maritime domain are increasing at an alarming rate. Recently, we have witnessed terrorist attacks on maritime critical infrastructure using drone boats, unmanned aerial vehicles, and mines.” said Ritter. “ARES has a long track record of punching above its weight class. I’m honored to be the one who will bring this compelling value proposition to our maritime colleagues.”



About ARES Security

ARES Security Corp provides software solutions to protect some of the world's most critical assets. The AVERT portfolio of software solutions was developed to counter a broad-based risk profile that threatens employees, operations, and revenues. AVERT provides tools for Security Design and Assessments, Virtual Tabletops, Command and Control, Virtual Training, Robotic Operations, and Real-Time AI Decision Support. ARES software is used by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, 65% of the world’s commercial nuclear reactors, transit agencies, as well as critical infrastructure sites and corporate facilities worldwide. To learn more about ARES Security visit our website at www.aressecuritycorp.com.