Logiq Partners with Peer39 to Bring Advanced Pre-Bid Keyword, Contextual & Brand Safety Solutions to E-Commerce Marketing

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, has partnered with Peer39 to provide small and medium-sized brands (SMBs), and the agencies that serve them, with the industry’s largest and most scaled pre-bid keyword, contextual and brand safety solutions for modern marketers. Integrated within Logiq’s Digital Marketing platform, Logiq’s clients will have direct access to Peer39’s industry-leading capabilities within a single experience.



With the continued evolution of regulation and media platform policies for how third-party data and cookies can be utilized by online marketers, contextual targeting is experiencing a “ renaissance ” with its prominence into a marketer’s digital advertising campaigns. Today’s natural language processors can scan a page of written content and immediately relay to a marketer the nuances and sentiment on the page to inform whether or not to bid for an ad placement.

Peer39 provides marketers the ability to assess, in real-time, context of media on webpages, mobile apps and other forms of digital content. The contextual offering can be targeted or avoided based on IAB’s standard contextual taxonomy and Peer39’s proprietary categories, as well as with custom keyword categories tailored to a marketer’s unique campaign and customer acquisition goals. Additionally, Peer39 offers other innovative solutions such as:

Targeting and avoidance based on-page signals (such as likes, comments, social media activity, the number of ads on a page, and the presence of video), all helping advertisers understand and leverage the holistic quality of the environment their message is delivered within.

Context in mobile App and Mobile Web environments.

Contextual targeting for OTT-CTV campaigns.

Targeting based on the local weather conditions of the user.

Identifying whether or not a publisher’s webpage content has a positive or negative sentiment.

Brand suitability controls that enable marketers to target media around content that is aligned to their specific risk profile, thus avoiding hazardous content that may be too violent or mature for their targeted consumers, along with the ability to implement industry-specific brand safety categories to avoid negative content.

Through this partnership, Logiq will make these Peer39 controls available within the Logiq Digital Marketing platform. Within a single sign-in experience, Logiq clients will be able to access and leverage these Peer39 capabilities directly into their digital marketing campaigns and measure results straight from their Logiq dashboard and reports.

“We are very excited to be a Logiq strategic partner,” said Alex White, chief operating officer of Peer39. “E-commerce advertisers' needs are unique, and they benefit from more in-depth contextual insights. The ability to customize and scale digital campaigns in the right context, based on unique and customized needs, gives e-commerce marketers a valuable tool to add to their multi-channel advertising strategies. Customized contextual targeting provides the depth these advertisers need to target users based on any product in every aisle of their virtual stores.”

Manny Puentes, president of Logiq Digital Marketing, commented: “This partnership marks a great first step of many we will have with Peer39. Their customized contextual targeting, local weather signals, and brand suitability controls, all can be leveraged throughout our Logiq Digital Marketing platform. Our clients can take these signals and customize their bidding algorithm to provide even more precision and transparency to when and how much they will bid for an advertising opportunity. This will give our clients an even greater advantage to successfully compete for more consumers online.”

The capabilities of this partnership are expected to launch mid Q3 of 2021 and Logiq is already working with clients to onboard these features into their upcoming marketing campaigns. For more information or speak with a Logiq representative, please contact us here .

About Peer39

Peer39 is an independent data company that provides the largest data set available in the digital advertising ecosystem. Every day, the industry's leading brands, agencies, and publishers trust Peer39's AI-powered semantic analysis engine to provide a holistic understanding of page content, meaning, and sentiment. Peer39 does this by analyzing the relationship between words on a page, the content of a video, or in an app, ensuring appropriate classification. As people's time and attention become more fragmented, Peer39 believes that to succeed, you need as much contextual understanding of your audience as possible. We believe that it's as much about the digital environment as it is about the physical environment. Only then can you deliver the right ad to the right user in the right context. For more information, visit www.peer39.com .

About Logiq

Logiq Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of e-commerce and fintech business enablement solutions. Its DataLogiq business provides a data-driven, end-to-end e-commerce marketing solution. Its AI-powered LogiqX™ data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend. The company’s Fixel technology offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features.

In its AppLogiq business, Logiq’s platform-as-a-service, branded as CreateAPP™, enables small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. CreateAPP™ empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way. CreateAPP™ is offered in 14 languages across 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The company’s PayLogiq, branded as AtozPay™ in Indonesia, offers mobile payments, and GoLogiq, branded as AtozGo™ in Indonesia, offers hyper-local food delivery services. Connect with Logiq: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook .

