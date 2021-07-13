Hooray Agency Goes Hollywood: Named Digital Advertising Agency for the Garland Hotel, Iconic Hollywood Destination

IRVINE, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Southern California-based, Hooray Agency announced it has been named the website and digital advertising agency for North Hollywood-based, The Garland Hotel, continuing its footprint into the Hollywood hospitality market. Hooray is tasked with elevating, promoting, and driving revenue for the property through an aggressive brand development, optimization, and revenue-focused website development strategy. This includes The Garland’s beloved neighborhood restaurant, The Front Yard, that boasts a stunning outdoor patio for alfresco dining.



Hooray is responsible for launching a highly dynamic urban luxe digital hotel experience for The Garland, including new branding elements to drive not only the lifestyle experience, but the exceptional culinary pedigree, and forward-thinking concepts the property offers. Hooray will leverage a fully integrated approach to build a digital presence, improve visual assets, and maximize brand differentiation within the national and local market. A central part of the strategy will be the development of the digital experience, to engage and build strong transient bookings, call volume, and high-quality meeting and event leads.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be working with such an iconic property as The Garland and expanding our longstanding expertise in the hospitality space, and now into Hollywood,” said Steven Seghers, CEO of Hooray Agency. “As the hospitality industry begins to rebound, The Garland’s rebrand and investment into the digital experience confirms their commitment to providing the highest level of customer experience.”

Hooray Agency has been delivering substantive results for world-class luxury independent hotels for over 25 years and this win reflects another expansion into the Hollywood arena.

“We are pleased to have Hooray Agency join The Garland team as our website and advertising agency,” said Scott Mills, General Manager of The Garland. “With their creative, next-gen mindset and years of expertise, we look forward to executing a successful, ongoing partnership.”

This announcement also comes on the heels of Hooray Agency’s groundbreaking use of a new Hollywood technology, first used in the making of The Mandalorian on Disney+, the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise. Hooray stayed true to this Hollywood-style shoot, creating the "Stay Fabulous" campaign to promote the opening of Resorts World Las Vegas, the $4.3 billion, 3,500-room luxury destination in Las Vegas which opened on June 24.

About Hooray Agency

A Southern California-based full-service marketing firm, Hooray Agency specializes in omni-channel branding campaigns, marketing, and advertising. Our thinking and solutions are expressed in myriad forms, via both traditional and new-age platforms – including websites, E-commerce systems, digital advertising and branded content, customized programming, and a robust presence throughout social media. And while we are the first to admit that our philosophy has evolved since our founding 25 years ago, there remains a steadfast outlook, a worldview, that can only be described as “global,” with messaging that transcends international boundaries and cultures across more than sixty countries, and resonates instead on a very human, visceral, and unforgettable level.

About The Garland

Built in 1972 by Fillmore Crank for his wife, well-known Hollywood actress, Beverly Garland, The Garland has a colorful history and strong presence in the North Hollywood community. In the second generation of family management, James Crank took the helm in 1999. Today, Mr. Crank has brought together top talent in the hospitality industry to continue the success of the revered hotel, which was recognized among the “Top 10 Hotels in Los Angeles” in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards for the past six years. The Garland boasts 257 renovated guest rooms including 14 suites, updated public spaces, the addition of a brand-new outdoor garden/wedding venue – Beverly Park, and a completely redesigned neighborhood dining destination, The Front Yard. Located just minutes from many of Hollywood’s most popular destinations, including Universal Studios, Universal CityWalk, Hollywood, The Hollywood Walk of Fame and Warner Bros Studios, the hotel is ideal for families, couples, and business travelers alike. For more information on the award-winning hotel, please visit www.thegarland.com.

