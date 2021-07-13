Coveo Named a Leader in 2021 Cognitive Search Report by Independent Research Firm

English French

MONTREAL, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo, a leader in relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, announced today that it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search, Q3 2021.



The report evaluates 13 vendors on 26 criteria, grouped by Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. Coveo received the highest score in the Current Offering category. Coveo also scored among the highest scores In the Data criterion, and received the highest scores possible in the Development, Operations, Performance, Enablement and Market Awareness criteria.



“Coveo aspires to help its customers use search to ‘deliver breakthrough digital experiences’ for digital commerce, customer service, and workplace knowledge” The report stated. “…Coveo’s use of AI, specifically to understand the nuances of shoppers’ intent, leading to a better experience and more conversions. Coveo applies the same technology to customer support and has numerous global customers. The company has integrations with other platforms, including but not limited to Salesforce, Sitecore, and ServiceNow.”



“We are honored to be recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search, Q3 2021,” said Louis Têtu, Chairman and CEO at Coveo. “We believe our position in this report reflects our innovation and the success we’ve had collaborating with our customers globally, many of which are leading brands. They rely on the Coveo Relevance Cloud™ AI platform as the intelligence behind the digital journeys of their customers, partners and employees.”



According to The Forrester Wave™ Report:



“Coveo has strengths in intent intelligence, tuning tools, data security, development tools, applications, and usage analytics. It has many sweet spots, and Coveo is certainly a fit for enterprises that want world-class cognitive search integrated in partner platforms such as Salesforce. However, its sweetest spot is for enterprises that want to use cognitive search to boost customer experiences for digital commerce and customer service.”



Coveo has invested in innovation, pushing code to production multiple times a day, and delivering new integrations, releases and solutions frequently. The company recently announced the Coveo Relevance Cloud™, the next generation of Coveo’s cognitive search technology. The Coveo Relevance Cloud uses AI – machine learning (ML), deep learning (DL), and natural language understanding (NLU) – that has been built specifically for website, ecommerce, customer service, and digital workplace applications. The platform can help make every interaction more relevant, starting with search. With contextual learning, it extends into offering automated recommendations, and then finally, it stitches together user behaviors across journeys to offer advanced personalization. The Coveo Relevance Cloud is used by organizations that are seeking to increase top-line revenue, lower support costs, and improve the proficiency of their workforces.



The Forrester Wave™ report positioning is dependent on Forrester’s evaluation of the vendor’s market presence, strategy, and current offering in regard to Cognitive Search. To be considered for inclusion in the report, vendors must have a cognitive search solution that is not technologically embedded in any particular applications. The vendors must also have referenceable customers using the cognitive search solution.



For more details about Coveo's placement, please view the full report .



About Coveo

We believe that relevance is critical to winning in the new digital experience economy. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. We aim to enable our customers to deliver the relevant experiences that we believe people expect in the new digital economy. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences.



We provide solutions for ecommerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.



Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.



Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.



