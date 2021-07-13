STAMPS.COM (STMP) STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Seeks Additional Cash for Stamps.com Stockholders

PHILADELPHIA, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

On July 9, 2021, Stamps.com announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo. According to the announcement, Stamps.com shareholders are only expected to receive $333.00 per share in cash in exchange for their shares. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of Stamps.com’s stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation is focused on whether Stamps.com’s directors have breached their fiduciary duties by failing to adequately shop the company and maximize shareholder value. The investigation also concerns the fairness of the sales process conducted by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Stamps.com’s financial advisor.

Stamps.com shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/stamps-com/, for additional investigation about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.