Steel River Group Announces Partnership with Chiniki First Nation

CALGARY, Alberta, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steel River Group Ltd. (Steel River), an Indigenous-owned diversified management and construction consortium, has announced a new partnership with Chiniki First Nation (Chiniki), one of three Nations that make up the Stoney Nakoda Nations.



Steel River’s working relationship with the Stoney Nakoda Tribal Administration began in 2019 as part of Steel River’s vision of aligning Indigenous communities, people, and businesses with industry to discover greater opportunities together. The goal of this new partnership with Chiniki is to promote community participation to strengthen and advance the Nation with the goal of becoming economically self-sufficient. This will be achieved through the implementation of Steel River’s People-Public-Private-Partnership (P4) model for future development projects, with a focus on collective impact initiatives centered around Steel River’s core values of care, accountability, respect, integrity, collaboration and trust.

“It gives me great pride to announce our partnership with Chiniki and I am proud to welcome the Nation to the Steel River Ecosystem,” said Trent Fequet, founder and CEO of Steel River Group. “As one of three Nations within the Stoney Nakoda Nations, we plan to honor the Nakoda name, meaning friend and ally, as we enter into this new partnership. We look forward to building meaningful relationships within the community and supporting the Nation in developing self-sustaining opportunities to shape a prosperous community.”

Located in Morley, AB at the foot of the Rocky Mountains 25 minutes West of Calgary; Chiniki operates a Smitty’s Restaurant located at the crossroads of the Trans-Canada Highway and Morley Road. Inside the building, one can find the Chiniki Cultural Centre which showcases the proud history of the Stoney Nakoda Nation as a whole. Additionally, they are co-owners of the Stoney Nakoda Resort and Casino.

As a partner of Steel River, Chiniki will have access to existing Ecosystem relationships that will benefit the Nation with an increased scope of services and bring forth additional opportunities to the Nation’s current businesses and operations.

“Chiniki First Nation welcomes the opportunity to partner with Steel River Group to diversify the Chiniki First Nation economy and to provide meaningful employment for the community today as well as for future generations,” said the Nation. “Steel River Group’s core values mirror our own. Working together we will open new and exciting opportunities all the while respecting our past; the past being the very foundation for both the present and the future.”

Steel River is honored to support and collaborate with Chiniki First Nation on projects that will contribute to the well-being of the Nation, while continuing to diversify its economic position.

About Chiniki First Nation

Chiniki First Nation, one of the signatories of Treaty 7 in 1877, the Mountain People have lived and prospered in traditional ways at the foot of the Rocky Mountains for many generations. Our population of almost 1700 community members have lived in and surrounding the Morley area as well as in our Stoney Nakoda satellite reserves at Big Horn and Eden Valley. Our people are dedicated stewards of their very special lands.

About Steel River Group

Steel River Group is an Indigenous-owned diversified management and construction consortium. The company’s mission is to partner with Indigenous communities on infrastructure projects to maximize Indigenous employment, education, ownership and entrepreneurial experience. Steel River Group’s Governing Principles are deeply rooted in Indigenous values, beliefs and culture, grounded by a strong sense of community. Steel River’s operating approach is centered around the company’s inclusive Ecosystem Model, which brings Steel River Owned Companies, Indigenous Communities and Strategic Alliance Partners together over a shared vision to create opportunities for generational wealth.

For more information about Steel River Group, visit www.steelrivergroup.com

